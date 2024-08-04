Shekinah Garner slams critics for ‘distorting’ her face: ‘Haven’t had a drop of filler since Season 5’

90 Day Fiance star Shekinah Garner has had enough of trolls coming for her.

The reality TV star has been open about her plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures.

Despite her transparency, Shekinah still receives an onslaught of online hatred for her decision to alter her appearance.

Shekinah proved the point with a recent screenshot from a social media post.

The post depicted Shekinah during three different phases of life, but the third photo was highly edited.

It was an image taken from a selfie Shekinah posted on Instagram in December 2023, altered to make her lips appear larger than they actually are.

Critics distort an image of Shekinah online

Shekinah called out her haters and admitted to dissolving her facial fillers. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

The post was titled “Shekinah’s evolution on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.”

Shekinah captioned the photo, calling out her critics and setting the record straight about her recent cosmetic procedures, namely filler injections.

Shekinah wrote, “I haven’t had a drop of filler since season 5 yet people want to distort my face saying I look like this now?”

“Can’t win,” she continued. “Actually, there’s a huge difference in my face from the first season to now, and I’m happy about it.”

Shekinah continued her rant, telling her fans and followers that she dissolved her facial fillers and “stopped adding to my lips.”

“Talk your talk trolls,” she concluded.

Shekinah’s latest rhinoplasty surgery will be chronicled in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shekinah has undergone a bevy of plastic surgeries and in-office cosmetic procedures.

So far, Shekinah has had two facelifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two breast augmentations, and three nose jobs.

In fact, Shekinah’s third nose job will be documented in her storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

We already learned that her Turkish boyfriend, Sarper Guven, was behind her latest rhinoplasty. In fact, he even designed her new nose.

Shekinah admitted to her friends that her nose had been “bothering” her, so Sarper custom-designed a new one for her.

Shekinah told her friends, “He said, ‘Leave it to me. I’ll tell the doctor what to do. I’ll tell him I know what you need.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay. I trust you.'”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Shekinah isn’t through with going under the knife just yet, despite the abundance of surgeries she’s already had.

As Sarper revealed last year, Shekinah is already researching her next plastic surgery, though she has yet to reveal what she has in mind for next time.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.