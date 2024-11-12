90 Day Fiance: Sean threatens ‘scumbag’ Ingi at the Tell All: ‘You’re lucky you’re not here in person’

Sean isn’t holding back during the Tell All, as he threatens one of his castmates.

The multi-part 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way end-of-season event is on the horizon.

90 Day Fiance viewers look forward to each season’s Tell All, where the cast is brought together in New York to share a stage and spill all the tea.

TLC shared a snippet of this season’s Tell All on Instagram in a clip captioned, “Despite Corona’s rainbow look, it’s not all sunshine for these #90DayFiance: The

Other Way couples! Don’t miss part 1 of the Tell All, Monday, Nov 18 at 8/7c!”

In the clip, we see some of the cast arriving at the studio to film the Tell All.

Corona Blakey admits to producers that she’s not looking forward to filming the Tell All as she approaches the building.

We also learn that Sarper Guven has finally made it to the US as he joins Shekinah Garner for the occasion.

As the preview continues, Lily complains via video chat that Josh never wants to make love to her; James Solis goes back and forth with Meitalia “Tata” Solis’s sister, Angel, via video chat; Shekinah gets into it with Joanne DiGesu’s mom, Donna; and then, one of Sarper’s former lovers, Dee Dee, surprises him with a video chat visit.

Sean calls Ingi a ‘scumbag’ at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All

At the end of the clip, we see Irishman Sean getting heated as he exchanges words with Corona’s man, Icelander Ingi Hilmar.

Corona implies that she and Ingi had an ugly breakup as she gives him the finger.

In the next scene, Sean says of Ingi, “And he’s laughing like the piece of s**t that he is,” while his wife, Joanne, tries to calm him down.

“You’re lucky you’re not sittin’ here in person,” Sean warns Ingi through the screen. “You know exactly what you’re doing. You’re a scumbag.”

Corona asks, “Why the f**k did you even show up with that smug f**king smile on your face?!”

Ingi looks blindsided by the hate being spewn at him as he exclaims, “What the f**k?”

The camera shows the rest of the cast’s jaws dropping to the floor before the video comes to an end.

What did Ingi do to tick off his girlfriend and his castmates?

Although it’s obvious that Corona and Ingi had a tumultuous split, what we don’t know yet is what exactly Ingi did to attract such detestation.

Perhaps Ingi’s alleged dishonesty about his relationship with Corona comes to light during the Tell All.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Iceland native reportedly joined the show as a “joke” and embellished his and Corona’s storyline.

We also know that Ingi was guilty of talking to other women at bars, as Corona’s Icelandic friends told her this season.

So it’s also quite possible that Ingi was unfaithful to Corona, fueling a volatile breakup.

It’s no surprise Corona and Ingi didn’t last

As we watched this season, Ingi just didn’t seem interested in Corona whatsoever.

His blasé attitude didn’t match Corona’s all-in personality, and his nonchalant views about marriage didn’t sit well with Corona.

Corona uprooted her career and her life in the States to be with Ingi in Iceland, but her passion wasn’t reciprocated.

The couple’s vastly different demeanors implied they were far from the perfect match, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers doubted their longevity from the jump.

Now, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will be tuning in next Monday night to find out what Ingi is guilty of.

Whatever it is, he caused quite a stir among his castmates, and we can’t wait to find out what it is.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 18, at 8/7c on TLC.