90 Day Fiance couple Shekinah and Sarper aren’t getting married — Here’s why

The 90 Day Fiance franchise centers around long-distance couples who fall in love and count down the days until they get married.

After all, that’s the premise of the show and hence why it’s called 90 Day Fiance, because couples have 90 days to get married once their K-1 visa is approved, assuming they’re getting married in the US.

The spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, operates a little differently because, in these couples’ cases, the American chooses to move to their international lover’s country instead.

Such is the case with Shekinah Garner and Sarper Garver, one of the new couples introduced to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers during Season 5.

Shekinah is a native of the US, while Sarper hails from Istanbul, Turkey. In their situation, Shekinah is giving up her life in California to move to Turkey with her dream man.

Now that Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is in full swing, Shekinah and Sarper have been interacting more with fans of the show.

During recent Q&As in their respective Instagram Stories, Shekinah and Sarper each answered questions from their followers about their impending nuptials.

But, fellow 90 Day Fiance fans, don’t get your hopes up because, as it turns out, Shekinah and Sarper have no plans to walk down the aisle with each other.

Shekinah was the first to be asked when she and Sarper would be getting married, with one of her followers telling her, “Can’t wait to see you both as husband and wife.”

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven have no plans to walk down the aisle

In response to her fan, Shekinah uploaded an elevator selfie featuring herself and Sarper and wrote, “Thank you but we don’t really feel like we need to be married in order to be happy together forever.”

Shekinah continued to explain her logic: “Marriage is a cultural conditioning and dying institution.”

But, don’t let Shekinah fool you. As much as she made it sound like she was anti-marriage, she noted that she would accept Sarper’s proposal if there happened to be one.

“That being said… I would still say yes if he asked. He’s my [forever] person,” she added.

For his part, Sarper answered a similar question from one of his Instagram followers who asked, “Will we be seeing a wedding and children in the future?”

Sarper chose to upload a photo of himself and Shekinah sharing a smooch along with his answer.

“Wedding is just a signature on paper,” Sarper responded. “The main thing is putting that signature to [heart].”

Shekinah and Sarper’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way storyline

Even though we won’t see a wedding between Shekinah and Sarper this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, this couple’s storyline has been entertaining enough that we could make do without seeing them walk down the aisle.

This duo’s over-the-top physical appearance and cosmetic alterations immediately caught viewers’ attention, and now that we’re getting to know them a little bit better, their interactions are, too.

Sarper’s former bad-boy ways seemed to be a red flag that Shekinah chose to ignore, especially since he admitted to sleeping with more than 2,500 women — not to mention his headboard is in need of a major upgrade.

And now that Shekinah is adjusting to life in Turkey, she’s butting heads with Sarper over more pressing issues like not taking on women as clients because, as we know, old habits die hard.

Whether or not these two have what it takes to last remains to be seen, but in their case, if they decide to split, it’ll be much easier than going through a divorce.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.