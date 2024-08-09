Shekinah Garner says 90 Day Fiance cast isn’t allowed to make any ‘major changes’ to their looks

90 Day Fiance cast members are required to keep their appearance the same throughout each season.

The revelation comes from The Other Way star Shekinah Garner. She recently spilled some behind-the-scenes tea about filming.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, the TLC star opened up to her fans and followers about hair and makeup during filming.

A question from a curious fan read, “Does the show have a say in your looks like hair makeup wardrobe?”

Shekinah responded, “Just for interview days.”

She explained, “Oh and once we start filming we can’t make any major changes to our looks until filming is finished for the season.”

Shekinah added, “That’s why I waited until we finished filming to cut my hair off 🙃.”

Shekinah says 90 Day Fiance’s rules forced her to wait for a new hairstyle

Speaking of cutting her hair, the aesthetician-turned-reality TV star recently opened up about her new shoulder-length bob.

In an interview with Parade, Shekinah revealed that her Turkish boyfriend, Sarper Guven, was the one who suggested she chop her long locks.

“I mean, he told me I should cut my hair to look more flattering with my face,” she told the outlet.

And Sarper didn’t stop at Shekinah’s hair – he also does her makeup sometimes and recently designed her third nose job.

She said of her makeup, “He’ll come and do all the finishing touches. I’ll come out, and he’ll be like, ‘You look so pretty, but I just want to do a little thing here and there,’ and he’ll do little touches. He knows what looks good. And so I trusted him.”

Shekinah added, “I can see why it sounds crazy. I mean, he’s a man, and I guess typically, we wouldn’t think that a guy would know what we need as women in terms of, like, beauty things, but he has a real eye for it.”

Sarper pays for everything for Shekinah in Turkey

On top of giving her beauty tips, Sarper also foots the bill for Shekinah’s frequent trips from California and Turkey.

Her desire to not “step out of her feminine role” made her think Sarper should contribute more financially.

“He’s never coming to the U.S. to be with me, and I thought he needs to always pay for my flights. He said, ‘I will do that.’ And so he always has,” Shekinah shared. “I’ve never paid for anything when I’m with Sarper.”

Sarper has dipped into his savings quite a bit to fund her travel expenses, so admittedly, Shekinah feels bad, but at the same time, admits that he’s a grown man and he can “figure it out.”

While Sarper and Shekinah wait for his visa approval, she travels 13 hours every five weeks to Turkey to be with her overseas lover.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.