Shannon St. Clair reveals truth about Will after their confrontation on Love Island USA

Shannon St. Clair takes a Love Island USA selfie. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA viewers saw Will Moncada and Shannon St. Clair have a huge blowup in the villa.

Shannon had talked a lot of smack about Will concerning his relationship with Kyra Lizama. The guys told Will he needed to talk to Shannon and clear the air.

The problem is that Shannon didn’t want to talk and her dismissive attitude caused her and Will to blow up at each other.

In an interview on After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth, Shannon explained what happened and what the TV episode didn’t show.

Shannon on her blowup with Will on Love Island USA

Before Shannon could answer, Josh Goldstein admitted there was a lot more than what was shown on TV.

Shannon said this was a Philly thing.

“That is what I tried to explain to Will,” Shannon said. “I know a lot of it was not aired, what was actually said. I tried to explain to Will.”

Shannon said WIll told her she is so much drama and so rude, and she tried to explain herself to him.

“This is how I am,” Shannon said. “This is how people in Philadelphia are. This is how I was raised, how my family is, how my friends are. We’re loud. We don’t have a filter. We don’t care what your opinion is. We tell it how it is and we only spit facts.”

“If you don’t like what I have to say and you don’t want to hear it, then maybe that’s on your own guilty conscience.”

Shannon admitted that the show made it look like she “popped off on Will,” which made Josh snicker, but she said Will made comments to her that were not allowed to be aired.

Shannon said there were some really bad things he said to her, and Josh agreed.

Shannon reveals her true feelings about Will and Kyra

While the explosion between Will and Shannon was huge on the show, Shannon said they are over it.

“We are not allowed to discuss that,” Shannon said, making it sound like Love Island USA producers have a nondisclosure with the cast about revealing the truth about certain things that happened on the show.

Shannon said that Will is “very kind” and she wants no ill-will between them, but the footage showed him looking kinder than he really was.

“There are two sides to every story and TV only shows you half of what happened,” Shannon said. “But, actually, when Josh and I were leaving, after hearing about [Josh’s] sister passing, Will said to me that he was very sorry about some of the things he should not have said to me.”

“For me, that apology really went a long way and it’s good at that.”

She also admitted that Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser are the ones she thinks will make it in the real world, as a genuine couple, and not Will and Kyra.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.