Shannon Beador says she’s ‘over the friendship’ with Tamra Judge after watching RHOC

During recent interviews, Tamra Judge has hinted at a reconciliation with Shannon Beador, but it’s obvious the former friends are not on the same page.

Shannon recently discussed her tumultuous relationship with the blonde beauty and affirmed that she’s “over the friendship.”

The 60-year-old confessed that the hardest part about watching Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was hearing negative comments Tamra said about her.

The duo has been on a rollercoaster for over a decade, but now Shannon is ready to get off that rocky ride.

She made that very clear during a recent appearance on the Viall Files, revealing much more from Tamra that viewers didn’t see.

Nonetheless, she came out on the other side and is ready to put the drama behind her; including her friendship with Tamra.

Shannon Beador is ‘over the friendship’ with Tamra Judge after a tumultuous season

Shannon Beador was asked about her relationship with Tamra while chatting with Nick Viall on his podcast.

The RHOC star confessed that she had to rewatch the season to prepare for the Season 18 reunion, and she didn’t like what she saw.

“Filming is one thing, and you know what you filmed,” said the mom of three. “For me, watching it is the hardest because that’s when you find out what people say behind your back.”

When asked what was most difficult for her to watch, Shannon exclaimed “Tamra’s comments.”

“They’re so harsh and she’s just so angry and I’m over the friendship,” she added, noting that they’ve been doing the same thing for 10 years and now she’s over it.

Shannon reiterated something Vicki Gunvlason said about Tamra’s repeated behavior, noting that she gets nasty and then cries and apologizes.

“In the end, there’s the tears and ‘I’m so sorry I want to be your friend again’ and I’m not gonna go on that rollercoaster anymore,” Shannon said.

Shannon says some of Tamra’s comments were edited from RHOC

Despite getting backlash for her brutal treatment of Shannon this season, there was a lot more that we didn’t see.

The RHOC star admitted, “Unfortunately you don’t see all of it, there was more… being called the C word multiple times and being talked to like, you know, mafia gangster.”

So who called her the C-word? Shannon admitted it was Tamra, adding that it was “hard” and she “cried a lot” while filming the season.

Shannon confessed, “Today, I feel pretty strong that it’s over and I’m still okay. It didn’t kick me down.”

Check out Shannon Beador’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.