Shannon Beador says Alexis Bellino ‘strategized’ with John Janssen to ‘hurt’ her on RHOC

Shannon Beador has been through the mill after her DUI arrest.

Alexis Bellino’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has undoubtedly worsened things.

On Thursday’s new episode of the long-running reality series, John Janssen’s current girlfriend decided against going to a cast dinner after fuming about Shannon learning about the Ring video footage of the night of her arrest.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alexis has been telling the other cast members about the footage in what many viewers perceive as a tactic to go after Shannon.

Without having that in her arsenal, Alexis was in a bit of a tailspin as the rest of the Sonoma trip played out.

Despite Alexis’s statement that she wanted to be in a good place with Shannon, Shannon wasn’t interested.

Shannon is over Alexis and John

In a confessional, as the drama played out, Shannon stated that her ex-boyfriend is “obsessed with people thinking he’s a good guy.”

“I don’t give a s–t about Alexis,” she affirmed.

“Like, who are you, defending this guy like this? What the f–k is your intention?”

“Your intention is to hurt me,” the 60-year-old explained to the audience, and she wasn’t done there.

“You and John strategized because, you know what? He used to do that with me before I filmed,” Shannon claimed, adding that John told her after less than a year of dating that “people dream what we have.”

Shannon then claimed she would “never be in the same room” as Alexis again, but they were forced together later in the episode during Heather Dubrow’s fashion show.

The rest of the cast spent the episode trying to figure out how to force Alexis and Shannon to find common ground because their feud was taking a toll on the group.

When Emily asked Shannon at the event if she was open to having a word with Alexis, Shannon shut it down because she was ready to be over this drama for good.

Shannon shuts Alexis down

Before leaving to catch a flight a day before the trip concluded, Shannon said goodbye to her friends and walked straight over to Alexis in one of the most surprising moments of the season.

“Alexis, I heard that you wanted to speak to me, but I need to let you know I’m not interested, okay?” Shannon told her rival.

The best part? Shannon didn’t even give Alexis a chance to respond.

“I’m just trying to make peace with everyone else, Shannon,” Alexis claimed as Shannon walked away.

Shannon is over trying to play nice with Alexis because the returning cast member has been causing problems throughout Season 18 for her.

The reunion should be fun.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.