Luann de Lesseps shades RHOC star Alexis Bellino: ‘I’m not gonna bring my boyfriend around her’

Everyone has been tuned in to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season as the drama surrounding Shannon Beador, her ex, John Janssen, and his new fiance, Alexis Bellino, unfolds.

Not surprisingly, fans of the show are overwhelmingly Team Shannon with several Bravo Housewives already speaking out in her defense.

The latest is former RHONY star Luann de Lesseps, who is gearing up to film a new reality dating show with Shannon.

The former countess defended the 60-year-old during a recent interview while also throwing major shade at Alexis.

Luann confessed that she’d never met the blonde beauty but threw a jab at the returning RHOC star, noting she wouldn’t allow her boyfriend around her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Luann is not the only Housewife in Shannon’s corner, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne recently blasted Alexis and John, telling the couple to leave Shannon alone.

Luann de Lesseps says she wouldn’t allow her boyfriend around RHOC star Alexis Bellino

The RHONY alum got honest about the messy situation involving the trio.

During a chat with Virtual Reali-Tea, she discussed Shannon’s predicament, admitting, “It’s horrible.”

“That’s gotta hurt, right?” reasoned Luann. “And I mean, this guy. What kind of guy does that? On the same TV show, I mean, really? I would hate it! I would really have a tough time with it.”

Initially, the 59-year-old was going easy on Alexis, claiming she wanted to blame John and not the woman in the situation.

However, she quickly changed her tune and reasoned, “I think it takes two to tango.”

Meanwhile, when asked if she’s ever met Alexis, the former NYC Housewife proclaimed, “Nope, not at all, but I’m not gonna bring my boyfriend around her.”

Luann teases upcoming dating series with Shannon Beador

Luann also teased her new dating series, tentatively titled Love Hotel, which is expected to premiere on Peacock in 2025.

She will star in the show alongside Shannon Beador and The Real Housewives of Potomac Housewives, Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

The RHONY alum admitted she’s not well acquainted with the two RHOP stars and doesn’t know what to expect when filming starts.

“I don’t know Ashley or Gizelle that well…I’ve seen them at BravoCon and things like that,” explained Luann, who noted that she knows Shannon a bit better as they’ve worked together in the past.

Despite not knowing what to expect, the brunette beauty is looking forward to the show.

“I’m super excited about this, and it’s just the four of us, and I don’t know how many guys they’re bringing around, no idea,” said Luann.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.