Shannon Beador clarifies ‘reality show’ comment as RHOC co-stars come to her defense

Shannon Beador made an interesting statement on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and now she’s attempting to explain herself.

During a heated conversation about John Janssen’s lawsuit, she exclaimed, “This is a reality show trickling into my real life.”

The other women raised their eyebrows and quickly affirmed that they were already living their real lives on screen.

Things got heated at the dinner in London and Shannon eventually left the table in tears as Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow accused her of lying.

Shannon is clearing up her questionable comment on Episode 14, and some women are also coming to her defense.

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter spoke out after the episode aired and noted that Shannon misspoke due to the chaos in her life.

Shannon Beador explains her comment about the reality show trickling into her life

Shannon Beador discussed what she meant during that awkward moment in London with her castmates and affirmed that the show is, in fact, her real life.

“Yes, the show is real-life but you’re seeing snippets, the audience is seeing snippets,” explained the RHOC star.

The 60-year-old reasoned that after the show airs her life continues, noting “I still got a lawsuit… Alexis Bellino is still posting about her future husband and their relationship, it doesn’t stop.”

Shannon is right because she recently shared an update on John Janssen’s lawsuit against her, and he has no intention of stopping.

His latest request is that the Bravo Housewive tell the world that he was very generous to her during their relationship and if she does, he’ll take her offer of the $75,000 and drop the lawsuit.

RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson defend Shannon

Emily and Gina have been defending Shannon all season and they also came to her defense regarding eye-raising comment.

During a chat at the Bravo HQ, the women reasoned that the RHOC star spoke out of terms but didn’t mean anything by the remark.

“I’m sure Shannon regrets saying that, I mean, we all say things in the moment that we regret,” reasoned Emily.

The brunette beauty called the snafu embarrassing but noted that Shannon was “shaken up” by having to endure John and Alexis and all the drama that has ensued since their coupling.

Gina also noted that she understood what Shannon meant by the comment.

“I think that what Shannon actually meant by that was like ‘Yeah maybe I’m sharing this and this is in the moment but after this comes out it doesn’t stop.'”

