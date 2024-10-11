Viewers trash John Janssen’s ‘huge ego’ as Shannon Beador reveals his latest request in their lawsuit

John Janssen has been getting dragged all season for his treatment of Shannon Beador, and the critics are not done with him yet.

Here’s hoping he stays away from social media for the next 24 hours, or forever, amid fresh comments dragging him online.

Shannon was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and shared an update on his lawsuit against her.

The revelation from The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed her holding back tears while discussing John’s latest antics.

After the clip was posted online, viewers called out his “huge ego” and urged him to leave Shannon alone.

It doesn’t seem like that will happen anytime soon, since the Bravo Housewife has already offered to repay John the $75,000, as per his request.

However, the OC businessman turned down the offer and proceeded with the lawsuit against his ex.

Shannon Beador shares an update on John Janssen’s lawsuit

Shannon Beador was in good spirits on WWHL until Andy Cohen asked a question that had her close to tears.

“What is the latest with the lawsuit?” he asked.



“I offered him what he wanted in full; he refused to sign a non-disparagement agreement,” shared Shannon.

“I literally just got word from my attorney that he will take my offer if I issue a public statement to tell you all how generous he was,” she continued, “And I don’t wanna cry because this is a fun night, but like enough, enough!”

Meanwhile, the WWHL audience took a poll during Shannon’s appearance and proved they were fully on her side.

“In the court of public opinion does Shannon owe John $75,000?” the poll read.

86 percent of the participants voted “No” in response to the question.

RHOC fans call out Johnny J’s huge ego as they drag him on social media

After the video was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments to drag Johnny J for his treatment of Shannon.

“He has a huge EGO! He is literally blackmailing her, slandering her, and extorting her! Shannon should sue John and Alexis!” a commenter wrote.

“What an ego maniac! I liked how she busted him out, too. So ridiculous,” exclaimed someone else.

“How was he generous if she has to pay it back?? Thats not generous at all…. The man needs to grow up, leave shannon alone, move the f$&k on!!!” another commenter questioned.

An Instagram user posted, “The public opinion ship has sailed about Johnny J, it’s too late! #teamshannon.”

Another added, “John janssen is showing who is really is and is making it a whole lot worse.”

John’s critics weigh in. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

