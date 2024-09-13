John Janssen reveals why he didn’t accept Shannon Beador’s non-disparagement clause

John Janssen would like to set the record straight.

Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend was in the audience of Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live to support Alexis Bellino as she was put in the hot seat for her treatment of Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

One of the biggest talking points from Andy Cohen and viewers was John refusing the mutual non-disparagement clause that Shannon and her lawyer baked into a settlement agreement for the $75,000 the longtime star allegedly owed him.

When Andy asked Alexis about it, she offered her fiance the stage to share his sentiments on the matter, and he grabbed that moment in the limelight to throw major shade at Shannon.

John said he’s been disparaged for the last five years due to Shannon’s commentary on their relationship with her co-stars and the media.

Shannon has been vocal about paying for everything throughout their relationship, but John feels the 60-year-old’s allegations have damaged him.

He then wondered why he would put a legal muzzle on himself, as it would prevent him from setting the record straight.

John has been a big talking point on RHOC

Despite having a limited presence on RHOC Season 18, John has been talked about constantly because Alexis is back on the show and seemingly trying to clear his name.

It’s been exhausting to watch Alexis bring information to the show in what Shannon believes is their calculated attempt to hurt her.

With John revealing why he didn’t accept the non-disparagement clause, it sounds like he plans to continue coming after Shannon, making future seasons tedious if Alexis sticks around.

The broader issue is how Bravo has given John and Alexis a platform because viewers have continually called them out.

Alexis has been called out

Alexis brought details of Ring video footage on the show to Shannon’s co-stars and alleged that she almost knocked down John’s daughter.

It’s been a lot of back-and-forth, but the drama went nuclear when Gina Kirschenheiter accidentally revealed the footage’s existence to Shannon in what fans hailed as a boss move.

With the reunion filming imminently, it’s hard to imagine Bravo not inviting John into the mix because having him face off with Shannon on-screen is what the network is going for nowadays.

There has to be a reason why Bravo and RHOC producers have allowed this level of toxicity to invade Shannon’s life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.