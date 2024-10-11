RHOC viewers slam ‘out of order’ Heather Dubrow for turning on Shannon Beador

Heather Dubrow has been one of Shannon Beador’s biggest supporters throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.
In one of the most surprising shifts of the season, that all changed when Heather voiced her concerns about whether or not Shannon was using her to make John Janssen look bad.
Instead of pulling Shannon aside and asking her, Heather joined forces with Tamra Judge, and they both gunned for Shannon while in London.
Tamra turning on Shannon isn’t a shocker, but Heather doing the same thing came out of the left field because of their long history.
Yes, they’ve had issues in the past, but Heather has been a supportive person to Shannon following her DUI and her legal woes with John.
Fans of the long-running Bravo series were quick to drag Heather for her actions following the explosive episode.
Heather is feeling the heat from viewers
“Heather is out of order,” one viewer declared.
The fan said she was “not being used” and felt she shouldn’t have come for Shannon at the table.
“She shouldn’t do this publicly,” the viewer added.
Heather does indeed have lofty expectations of her friends, and having them come for her at a dinner table would be a no-go.
This rang true for another fan who said she “has rules for others that she doesn’t have to follow.”
“It’s grown thin,” the critic added.
Another view used an iconic clip from Mob Wives to get their point across about Heather.
“Heather Dubrow..girl when I catch you,” the fan’s message started. “Never one to be trusted.”
Heather is called a ‘snake’
Another critic used another Bravo series to explain their thoughts on the 55-year-old’s actions.
“Oh Heather, you really are a snake,” they wrote.
Check it out for yourself below.
Another social media post called out Heather and Tamra because they “have been so nasty with Shannon at this table.”
“It really felt like they did that for sport, just because they could,” the critic continued. “It was out of order, and nasty.”
Heather does have many fans, as evidenced by the noise made to bring her back following her original exit from the show.
But viewers think she’s picking the wrong side in this battle.
There’s every possibility that she will change focus in the final episodes of the season and go back to Team Shannon before the end of the season and reunion.
Alliances have shifted considerably throughout RHOC Season 18, so we should expect the same in the coming episodes.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.