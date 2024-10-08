RHOC viewers question whether ‘entertaining’ Alexis Bellino has helped humanize Shannon Beador following her DUI

The Real Housewives of Orange County staged a return to form during Season 17, and for the most part, Season 18 has been entertaining.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been a lot of one-sided drama that we’d rather was kept off the show.

Of course, one of the most significant talking points is Alexis Bellino’s return.

After spending years away from the show, she returned in a friend role.

The timing of her comeback was impeccable, considering she’s in a relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

As the season winds down, viewers are reflecting on the biggest events and whether she’s been a flop.

Bravo hasn’t aired a lot of filmed footage of Alexis

Much footage from her storyline has seemingly been left on the cutting room floor because her sole purpose seems to be to redeem John and throw Shannon under the bus.

Fans took to the Real Housewives SubReddit to air their thoughts, and one of them said they “don’t require housewives or friends to be likeable.”

“Alexis is entertaining and honestly humanizing Shannon a lot,” the viewer reasoned.

“Had she not returned on Johnny J’s arm, we would only be talking about her DUI.”

This is a valid point because there aren’t many great storylines on RHOC.

The Alexis and Shannon of it all has been the dominant plot for most of the season, so eliminating Alexis could mean the show would have delved deeper into her DUI.

If that were the case, then maybe most viewers would no longer be going to bat for Shannon.

Another fan said they “don’t like” Alexis but noted that out of “all the egregious housewives, she doesn’t bother me.”

“She’s a dimwit with serious self esteem issues who needs ‘a man’ to feel relevant as evidenced by her past and current situations,” the viewer continued.

The fan also believes Alexis is reaching “for relevance” by inserting herself in the John and Shannon drama.

The viewer thinks Alexis’s actions have made her look “emotionally stunted.”

“Like I said I don’t like her but relatively, she doesn’t bother me.”

A different viewer said that Alexis “feels like she’s a gift to the show and no matter what she does, we’re supposed to like her.”

“She’s completely oblivious to how badly she comes off,” the viewer continued, noting that Alexis cannot reflect and understand that her “behavior is wrong and immature.”

While the above certainly captures the essence of what has been shown of Alexis on screen this season, it is possible that the content left on the cutting room floor could have showcased a more nuanced side of her.

“She’s exactly who she was when we first saw her on tv,” another viewer chimed in.

Alexis has been called ‘over the top’

The critic called out her “over the top displays and declarations of love for Jim, Johnny J and whoever she showed up on Below Deck with.”

Alexis did take a lot of heat for her appearance on Below Deck before her RHOC return.

Does all of the above mean her time on Bravo is ending? Possibly not.

Her co-star Tamra Judge said she’d be interested in Alexis scoring a full-time contract for Season 19 to showcase her home life and wedding.

This is the same Tamra who accused Shannon of playing a victim to get viewers on her side.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.