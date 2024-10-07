Tamra Judge hopes Alexis Bellino gets promoted to full-time RHOC cast to show her wedding with John Janssen

In what can only be described as one of the most surprising Bravo team-ups ever, Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino have been side-by-side throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

We should probably add that this is despite them having one of the fieriest feuds in RHOC history.

The pair shared the screen again this season and caused problems for their co-stars, so there are questions about whether they will continue to do so next season.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Tamra revealed how Alexis feels after viewers revolted against her as her relationship with John Janssen hit screens.

Despite feeling “defeated” amid the backlash, Tamra admitted that she’d like Alexis to reclaim her orange and be a core cast member for RHOC Season 19.

Casting decisions have not yet been made, and given the success of RHOC Season 18, the cast will likely remain unchanged going into the next chapter.

Alexis could return as a friend of the Housewives or get a promotion.

It will all depend on where her storyline is by the end of the season and how she performs at the reunion.

Has Alexis Bellino played all of her cards?

Producers could feel that Alexis has played all of her cards by the end of the season and that there isn’t much incentive to bring her back again.

Another season of Alexis vs. Shannon could derail the show because their feud is exhausting.

That said, Alexis and John’s wedding could be a pivotal storyline to give Alexis more of an on-screen presence.

While viewers aren’t fond of Alexis and John, many would hate-watch it if they could pick on all the flaws of the big day.

In the interview, Tamra revealed that she’d love for Alexis to show off her big day to Bravo viewers and even admitted that she’s already received a save the date from the couple.

The relationship is moving quickly, but Alexis and John having a date in mind could sway producers to give them the Bravo wedding treatment, much to the chagrin of viewers.

Tamra believes that Alexis has much to give the show and that a promotion would mean showing off a different side to her than viewers saw this season.

Alexis is a mother, and much about her home life could have been shown instead of her feud with Shannon.

Alexis would benefit from being a full-time cast member

It would have given more balance, but we guess that’s the cost of being a friend of the Housewives and not a full-time cast member.

Friends tend to be more accessories to the main cast by attending their events.

Alexis will have a reduced presence on the show for the rest of the season after Shannon told her she wasn’t invited on the cast trip to London.

Alexis set up her departure by throwing Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti out of her home on last week’s episode after admitting she could no longer be around the cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.