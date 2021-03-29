Selling Sunset: Check out the Oppenheim Group’s latest $34.9 million listing

If you have a lavish home to sell in Los Angeles, you call the Oppenheim Group. Pic credit: Netflix

With Season 4 of Selling Sunset officially coming to Netflix, it’s clear the houses are only getting bigger and more expensive.

The Oppenheim Group is known for selling the most outrageously lavish homes in Los Angeles, but the drama has viewers attached to their television screens.

The brokerage recently branched out with a new Newport Beach office, and Jason Oppenheim has a lush 34.9 million dollar listing to kick the new endeavor off with a bang.

Jason Oppenheim’s latest listing comes in at a whomping $34.9 million

Coming in at an impressive 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this Santa Barbara-inspired home sits high in the hills overlooking the gorgeous Newport coast.

1 Del Mar features a chef’s kitchen complete with custom cabinetry, a guesthouse, and offers over 11,600 sq. ft. of living space.

Pic credit: Noel Kleinman

The backyard is perfect for entertaining, as not only does it have a killer view of the Pacific Ocean but features a sunken fire pit, spa, and heated pool.

The house comes complete with a backyard perfect for entertaining. Pic credit: Noel Kleinman

Not only do you get to enjoy the peaceful seascape outside, but from the bathrooms to the main living area, the home was designed to show off its impressive panorama.

If you’re not completely sold on just the ocean view, amenities the future owners will enjoy include a game room, state-of-the-art theater, and exercise room.

Pic credit: Noel Kleinman

No details were overlooked as even the room for your vehicles were designed to please.

“The underground garage is unbelievably cool, it reminds me of Batman’s entry to his bat cave,” Jason Oppenheim exclusively told Monsters & Critics about his new multi-million dollar listing.

A garage that even Batman would approve of. Pic credit: Noel Kleinman

Not only is this home located in the highly desirable gated community of Crystal Cove, but the location is also beyond a private gate – making it even more luxurious than any property would be in the area for that sense of seclusion.

Season 4 is coming soon to Netflix

With a home so massive, it’s clear the Oppenheim Group hasn’t slowed down since we saw them at the end of Season 3.

After months of waiting and speculation, the docu-soap finally announced their return for Seasons 4 and 5.

Since wrapping up filming, fans have seen realtors leave the brokerage, break-ups, and even a pregnancy.

It’s highly possible you may see this lavish listing next season. Will you be tuning in for Season 4?

Selling Sunset is on hiatus on Netflix.