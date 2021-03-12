Christine Quinn reveals if all her Selling Sunset costars will be invited to her baby shower

Will Christine Quinn invite all the Selling Sunset cast to her baby shower? Pic credit: Netlfix

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn recently announced her pregnancy to the world.

Soon it will be time for what will no doubt be a glamorous, over-the-top baby shower, but will all the Selling Sunset cast members get an invite to the event?

Christine Quinn talks about supportive Selling Sunset castmates

The Selling Sunset star had a recent chat with Us Weekly and her pregnancy was a major topic of conversation.

Christine revealed that her castmates have been supportive during her pregnancy.

“Amanza [Smith] and I are extremely close. We Facetime and talk on the phone every single day.” shared the reality star. “She’s been my number one go-to, in addition to Maya [Vander] for advice.”

“They’ve both been so helpful,” continued Christine. “And I mean, Maya popped out two babies back to back. So I have Maya and Amanza on speed dial and they have been so great and so wonderful.”

The 32-year-old also noted that Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz as well as Jason, and Brett Oppenheim have all reached out to congratulate her.

Who’s invited to Christine Quinn’s baby shower?

The real question is, will all the cast members be invited to the baby shower?

“Well, we’ll have to see how it goes. I don’t know,” responded Christine laughingly. “At the end of the day it’s one of those things where…you know my wedding was one thing but I feel like my baby shower is so much more intimate.”

She added, “Obviously, my wedding was a lot of people. My baby shower’s gonna be smaller so I wanna ensure that people that are there are people that I’m really close with. And that are happy for me no matter what. So, I might have to think about that, you know. I might have to do some work on that, I don’t know.”

Will the baby’s birth be filmed for Selling Sunset?

During her chat with the media outlet, the Selling Sunset star was asked if the birth will be filmed for the Netflix show.

It was recently announced that Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons.

So we’ll definitely see Christine’s pregnancy journey play out on the show, but how they see the birth?

“It’s one of those things that I have thought about,” admitted the blond beauty. “I’m not really sure, you know.”

She continued, “I watched Cherie [Chan] on Bling Empire do it and she was a champ, and I was like ‘I don’t know If I can handle it that well.’ But it’s one of those things that…I’ve thought it would be great or I thought ‘oh my gosh this might be a nightmare…’ it could go either way.”

“But never say never. It really depends on how I’m feeling and how my husband feels about it. I mean, we’ll see.” added Christine.

Are you excited for the new season of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.