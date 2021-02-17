Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn pregnant with first child

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is pregnant.Pic credit:Netflix

There may be Selling Sunset baby on the way, and this time it’s blonde beauty Christine Quinn that’s reportedly expecting.

News just broke that the Netlfix star and husband Christian Richard are expecting their first child together.

This is certainly exciting news for the couple who tied the knot in 2019.

The extravagant affair featured a gothic winter wonderland theme, which was featured on Season 3 of the popular Netflix show.

The bride walked down in the aisle in a black couture dress and the million-dollar wedding was attended by Christine’s castmates.

However, the couple has something even more special to celebrate, their very first child, according to sources.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard expecting their first child

A source close to the Selling Sunset star just confirmed the pregnancy to E! News.

The 31-year-old is reportedly halfway through her pregnancy.

However, so far no information about the sex of the baby, or Christine’s due date has been revealed.

This will be the first child for the happy couple, who already share two fur babies.

Christine is known as the fun, over-the-top fashionista on Selling Sunset, but she’s always dreamed of having kids.

During a 2020 interview with Metro, she dished about her future brood and admitted that she wanted two boys with her millionaire husband.

“I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually like quite a tomboy myself,” admitted Christine.

“I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up. I ride horses. I related more to boys, I always have. My mentality I feel like it’s very male dominant, and I like that. I always wanted a little boy, I did. “

She added, “Obviously we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”

Will Christine return to Selling Sunset?

Now that the Selling Sunset star and her 41-year-old husband are gearing up to become parents, will this affect her time on the show?

So far, Netflix has not announced a date for Season 4, but the cast members are hopeful that another season is indeed in the works.

However, the fashionista has taken a lot of heat during her three seasons on the show and has been pegged as the villain– due to her blunt and outspoken attitude.

But, now that the reality TV star is preparing for motherhood, we’re hoping she decides to make a return.

Selling Sunset fans would love the see the expectant mom on her journey as she tries to balance motherhood while being a successful realtor.

So let’s hope she does decide to stay on the show and continue to share her journey with fans.

For now, we’re sending congratulations to Christine and Christian as they await their new bundle of joy.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.