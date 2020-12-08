Christine Quinn ‘honored’ to get Playboy cover, Selling Sunset star stripped down for epic photo shoot

No stranger to being the center of attention, Christine Quinn is leaving little to the imagination and bearing her confidence for the world to see.

Although the real estate agent is known for her bold fashion looks in Selling Sunset, she’s posing in Playboy with nothing but a see-through pantyhose and a sexy black hat.

Her life has changed a lot since Selling Sunset

Arguably one of the most hated on the show, Christine has embraced the mean girl angle she’s received.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From walking down the aisle in a black wedding dress to zebras at her engagement party, nothing she does is lowkey.

After getting married on the season 3 finale of Selling Sunset, her fame has skyrocketed – to the point she felt her home needed the protection of a tiger.

The Playboy spread is available now

Donning a variety of looks – each sharing more and more skin, the 25-page spread displayed the tall blonde looking quite at home in a lavish mansion in Bel Aire.

In typical Christine fashion, one look featured a black hat with a long hot pink veil as the focal point.

Pairing the look with a vibrant glossy red lip, Christine channeled an edgy high fashion look. Old Hollywood has always had an influence on Christine’s life and it’s clear with this photoshoot.

Although she was in tiny intimates, extravagant jewelry was pilled on. From heavy diamond bracelets to thick rings, there were no limits to the bling on the reality TV star.

The star has been making her rounds on magazine covers as she recently graced Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam in an equally sexy shoot.

Commenting on her Instagram post, “Ayyyyy caramba 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”, fellow Selling Sunset co-star Davina Potratz continues to send her support to her fellow real estate agent.

While Season 4 of Selling Sunset hasn’t been directly announced, the real estate agents have teased its return. Although Netflix has ordered its return, they are still figuring out logistics on how to safely shoot during COVID-19.

What do you think of Christine’s sexy new photoshoot?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.