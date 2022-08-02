Selling Sunset boss, Jason Oppenheim holds hands with model girlfriend Marie-Lou

Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim’s new girlfriend, Marie-Lou. Pic credit: @mariejou/Instagram

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has officially moved on with model, Marie-Lou. Though Jason has not said much about their budding relationship, things seem to be going well with the French model as they were spotted out and about in West Hollywood.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset showcased Jason’s relationship with Chrishell Stause, and their fellow cast members were very supportive of the couple and their relationship.

But after five months of dating, the couple called it quits, and now, though both continue to speak highly of one another, they seem to have moved on.

Chrishell was the first to go public with a new relationship. She is currently dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip and describes their happy relationship as “unlocked.”

It was revealed that Chrishell and Jason split because of their conflicting desires around having children. And though Jason maintains that he will always love Chrishell, it seems he, too, has now been able to move on.

Jason Oppenheim, the co-owner of the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, is pictured with model Marie-Lou while out for lunch in West Hollywood on 8/1. Pic credit: SPOT/Backgrid

Who is Marie-Lou?

Marie-Lou and Jason Oppenheim were first spotted by a fan while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, enjoying a steamy make-out session. At the time, nothing was known of the unidentified mystery woman, but she has since been identified as Jason’s new squeeze and up-and-coming French model, Marie-Lou.

However, fans hoping to learn more about Jason’s new squeeze will be pretty disappointed as she seems quite private. While Jason and Marie-Lou do follow one another on Instagram, all that can be gathered from Marie-Lou’s profile is that she is a Virgo currently living in Paris.

While it is still unclear how, when, and where the two met, their relationship has taken off, Jason Oppenheim has commented on his relationship with Marie-Lou, but Marie-Lou has remained tightlipped.

Will Marie-Lou be on Selling Sunset Season 6?

Fans of Selling Sunset were overjoyed when it was confirmed that Selling Sunset was renewed for two additional seasons.

Though a trailer has not yet been released for Season 6, it has been confirmed that Christine Quinn will be returning even though Season 5 saw her depart from The Oppenheim Group.

Fans may get more insight into Jason and Marie-Lou’s relationship during the next season of Selling Sunset. Marie-Lou has even hinted at that possibility in a post on her Instagram story.

In the now expired story, Marie-Lou hinted that she might be making her Selling Sunset debut. The story, which showed Marie-Lou and Jason arm in arm, was captioned “Selling Sunset Season 6 coming soon.”

But curious viewers will have to wait until Season 6 of Selling Sunset airs.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.