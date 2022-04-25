Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim talks difficult breakup with Chrishell Stause, says ‘I will always love her’

Jason Oppenheim dishes on the difficult split from Chrishell Stause. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star, Jason Oppenheim recently opened up about his short-lived romance with Chrishell Stause and admitted that the breakup has been difficult. The Oppenheim Group boss also confessed that he still loves Chrishell even though their relationship did not work out.

Viewers found out about the couple’s romance last year, but their relationship was not featured on the show at the time.

Many were looking forward to seeing the love story finally play out in Season 5, but the duo broke up only months after going public.

According to Chrishell, her desire to have kids led to their split, and although Jason recently affirmed that he made the right decision, that doesn’t make things any easier.

Jason Oppenheim will ‘always love’ Chrishell Stause despite their split

In a recent interview, the Selling Sunset star opened up about the end of his relationship with Chrishell Stause.

“I think that I made the right decision for myself, but I think it’s just extremely difficult,” confessed Jason during a chat with Us Weekly.

He then explained why the breakup had been so hard and admitted, “I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman, and so there’s just a lot of loss there.”

Before Jason’s admission about still being in love with Chrishell, his friend and costar Mary Fitzgerald had said as much. After the couple parted ways, she spoke out and expressed sadness that the relationship had ended.

Mary also revealed that Jason was still ‘madly in love” with Chrishell despite their split–a scenario that hasn’t been easy for the newly single bachelor.

“It’s been a difficult process– far more difficult than I thought, and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought,” confessed Jason. “And it doesn’t help that I have to rewatch it and then go to a reunion and talk about it.”

Jason Oppenheim reflects on his relationship with Chrishell Stause

The Netlfix personality also opened up about going public with his relationship after trying to keep things a secret for quite some time.

While we found out about their romance before Season 4, their relationship was not featured on the show until Season 5. However, Jason explained why it was “difficult keeping it under wraps.”

“I’m an affectionate person, and so is she, and you wanna be able to express your love and your affection, and yet we weren’t able to do that for a while,” said the Selling Sunset star. ‘It was difficult but totally manageable.”

We certainly saw that affection between the now-exes in Season 5, but sadly it wasn’t a happy ending for Jason and Chrishell, as their breakup later played out in the finale.

Selling Sunset Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.