Chrishell Stause says relationship with G Flip is ‘unlocked’

Chrishell Stause shares what makes her relationship with G Flip work. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause’s life has been a whirlwind of changes over the last few years. Ever since the actress-turned-realtor appeared on the Netflix hit Selling Sunset, she’s become a household name.

Chrishell’s relationships have been talked about more than once on the show. Fans watched her go through a messy divorce from actor Justin Hartley and saw her piece her life back together. Later, her brief relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, became a huge storyline for her.

Now, she’s found love again with Australian singer, G Flip. Months after revealing their relationship, Chrishell is talking about how her life has changed since the two have become official.

Chrishell explains her ‘unlocked’ relationship with G Flip

Recently, Chrishell sat down with Vogue and talked about her stance on current social issues, her professional life, and how things are going with her romance with G Flip.

In the interview, Chrishell describes her relationship as being “unlocked.” When asked what that means, she replied, “It’s when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support.”

Vogue asked Chrishell what it’s like being in a relationship with someone who identifies as nonbinary. In response, Chrishell said it’s been “a mood-lifting experience” where she feels constant love and support. She also added that she thinks it’s good that the topic is being discussed more so that more people can understand what being nonbinary means.

She goes on to say she believes it’s important to respect how others choose to identify, and to be open to things that may seem confusing at first. She credits G Flip for opening her eyes to new things and showing her different ways of thinking when it comes to dating.

Chrishell explains why her relationship with G Flip is different

Chrishell and G Flip have both shared how they feel their connection with one another is stronger than anything they’ve felt prior to meeting. Piggybacking off that, Chrishell explains how this relationship differs from her others.

She says their partnership is not a stereotypical one, especially when it comes to planning for the future. Chrishell admits they are not on the same page with everything at the moment, specifically their feelings on becoming parents. While she is eager to start a family, she says G Flip would like to hold off on that step for a while longer.

What keeps them going, according to Chrishell, is they have strong communication skills and are always open about everything they want and desire. She says neither of them want to stop the other from fulfilling their needs. The things they disagree on are not immediate deal breakers because they each just want the other person to be happy. That support is what keeps them together.

Chrishell says she knows G Flip will always be in her life, even if it’s not in a romantic way. For the time being, they are enjoying their partnership and continuing to embrace their love for one another.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.