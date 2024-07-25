Scott Wern threatens to block haters who question recent plastic surgery: ‘Please don’t ask why’

It’s been a while since we heard what Scott Wern was up to, but it doesn’t involve a thirst trap this time.

The 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise alum recently had plastic surgery, and he’s sharing the results with his fans and critics.

The 53-year-old respiratory therapist headed to Instagram this week to share that he underwent a major facial revision.

Scott had a direct excision of his philtrum and his nasolabial grooves. In other words, a plastic surgeon removed some of the skin between Scott’s nose and upper lip, and lines near his cheeks.

In addition, Scott also had laser therapy on his lower eyelids.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Scott began chronicling the painful surgery earlier this week, and on Thursday, he shared a video of himself addressing his fans and his haters.

Scott Wern shares post-surgery photos

As he mentioned in the caption of an Instagram post dated July 24, Scott is in “severe” pain as he recovers despite taking all of his medications and using topical ointments.

Scott explained in his caption, “I wasn’t a candidate for a facelift [due] to scars being hidden in hairline. So he removed to excess skin through my laugh lines.”

Scott will also have lip filler injected over the next few weeks to help his lips look proportionate, and after he heals completely, he plans to have surgery on his nose next.

As Scott put it, his surgeon “will augment it so it doesn’t look so push up and my nostrils you won’t see as much and smaller.”

Scott can’t work out and has to avoid the sun’s rays, but he’s walking and writing to occupy his time and keep his mind active and focused on things other than his appearance.

Scott threatens to block anyone who isn’t respectful

In the comments section of his post, Scott took aim at his critics, telling them he would block them if they questioned his motives or were disrespectful.

“I explained in my post why . So please don’t ask why . It’s not a midlife crisis .. it’s for me :) be respectful,” he wrote. “Otherwise I block :) nothing personal just business.”

Scott warned his followers. Pic credit: @scott_wern_sr/Instagram

Many of Scott’s fans questioned why he chose to go under the knife, including a comment from an Instagram user who accused him of giving in to his haters.

Scott claims he did the surgery for himself and not to appease his haters

“You poor thing,” wrote @coolvetemommy. “I’m not sure why you always seem to give into the haters. Forget those people they’re just trolls anyway. Good luck and happy healing.”

A fan reaches out to Scott. Pic credit: @scott_wern_sr/Instagram

In response, Scott claimed that he had the surgery for himself and no one else, although his desire to have surgery was influenced by his reality TV fame and the negativity that has come along with it.

He answered, “Did it for me not the haters but I would say everything exacerbated from shows.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.