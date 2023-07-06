Scott Wern tells Karine Martins, ‘You’re beautiful,’ days after posting shirtless video for Tiffany Franco

Scott Wern is just throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks because now the 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise star has his sights set on Karine Martins.

He recently had a conversation with the Brazilian native, and while it was hard to hear much of the conversation, with fireworks going off in the background, we heard the part where Scott told Karine that she was “beautiful.”

You’ll remember that only days ago, he told the very same thing to Tiffany Franco.

Determined to extend his 15 minutes of fame, it seems Lidia’s ex wants to find someone in the 90 Day Fiance family and is likely hoping to get cast on another show.

First, he set his sights on Tiffany and posted a shirtless video telling the mom of two how beautiful she was and asking her out on a date.

Sign up for our newsletter!

People saw right through that, and they cautioned Tiffany to ignore him. That warning fell on deaf ears as she responded via video and said that if the post got 1000 comments, she would accept Scott’s invitation with conditions.

“I have to do a full face of make up 😂😂 oh addyrose cosmetics.com, and we have to do the make up on live @scott_wern_sr,” noted Tiffany in the post, which has already racked up over 2000 comments.

Anyway, while Tiffany is gearing up for that outing, Scott has been very busy chatting it up with Karine.

Scott Wern flirts with Karine Martins and tells her, ‘You’re beautiful’

Karine took some time away from social media, and the moment she returned, Scott was waiting in the wings.

A video was posted on Instagram by @90daythemelanatedway and showed the two TLC stars chatting it up on the Fourth of July as Karine enjoyed the festivities while Scott was still at home.

In the video, Karine was all smiles as Scott told her, “I’ll send you my number,” and later told her, “You’re very beautiful.”

Meanwhile, after the post was shared online, 90 Day Fiance viewers made it clear that they’re already sick of Scott and his antics.

90 Day Fiance viewers call Scott Wern ‘desperate’ and ‘thirsty’

90 Day Fiance viewers had nothing nice to say about Scott after his latest video with Karine.

“He’s thirsty AF. Ladies of 90 Day, stay away from this man!” warned one TLC viewer.

“Scotty boy seems desperato for ANY attention from a lady – a Hispanic kinda lady may be what’s favored? I dunno. Kinda pathetic. Hopefully the ladies stay alert and careful ✨,” said someone else.

One person asked, “Scott, What in the 90 Days is going on here 😂 who ya gonna flirt with next from TLC circle? 🤷🏻‍♀️. “

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

“He is just so desperate to be with someone from the show🙄 ..Something just feels off about all this,” reasoned an Instagram user.

One commenter asked, “Tiffany, now Karine… Who’s next???”

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.