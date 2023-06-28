Lidia’s ex sent shirtless video to Tiffany Franco and begged for a chance to ‘win her heart’

Lidia Morel Urena’s ex, Scott Wern is trying his best to extend his 15 minutes of fame after he dumped Pedro Jimeno’s mom on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.

Now Scott has his eyes on another TLC star, Tiffany Franco, and he boldly sent her a shirtless video expressing his desire to date her.

There was absolutely no shame in Scott’s game when he recorded the video and proclaimed that he had a crush on her and that he wants a chance to win her heart.

No doubt, Scott is hoping that he gets that chance with TLC cameras in tow — probably with his eyes set on one of the many 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

Scott has been doing the most since he joined the franchise, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he took aim at Tiffany because of her 90 Day: The Single Life appearance last season.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty is still wrapping her head around the obvious thirst trap, which she posted online.

Lidia’s ex Scott Wern shoots his shot at Tiffany Franco with a shirtless video

Scott had circled back to his ex-girlfriend after he dumped Lidia on national TV, but she quickly got creeped out by his love bombing.

Now he’s set his sights on Tiffany, but viewers are absolutely not having it.

Tiffany posted the video on Instagram, which showed Scott, minus his shirt, as he leaned back on his leather couch.

“Hey, Tiffany… I just want you to know I think you’re very beautiful,” said Scott. “I do have like a little crush on you and I think your muy bonita, and I’d love a chance to win your heart if you’re open to it.”

Scott also told Tiffany that he’s a “good guy, with a big heart and the best intentions.”

90 Day Fiance viewers give Tiffany Franco a thumbs down on dating Scott Wern

Tiffany wanted advice from her followers as she posted the clip and she asked, “What do I say?”

“Say no,” responded an Instagram user. “He’s a super creep. 😂 you are way to good for that guy with no upper lip. 😂.”

“Run for the hills. He has major issues and is looking for attention. Way to old for you.😂😂,” said someone else.

“Thats gonna be a hard pass… you and your ‘muy bonita’ can stay away.. like why the spanish? I dont get it…” wrote another commenter.

Another person said “Dude….how are you going to ask a lady out when you have NO CLOTHES ON??? Classless dude!!!”

“He literally makes me Gag! That was so damn cringy especially after watching him love Bomb that poor girl on last nights episode!” added someone else.

Do you think Tiffany should give Scott a chance? Sound off in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.