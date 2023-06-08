Viewers think Chantel Everett just threw shade at her mother-in-law after she got dumped on TV

Did Chantel Everett just throw shade at her mother-in-law Lidia Morel Urena?

That’s what people are saying after The Family Chantel star made a comment about “karma.”

Lidia was the first person that came to the minds of many viewers after seeing Chantel’s post, because of how things just played out on Love in Paradise.

Not many people were happy to see Lidia and her daughter Nicole Jimeno back on TV after their treatment of Chantel over the years, but in the latest episode, they felt vindicated.

Lidia got dumped by her potential boyfriend, Scott, who she finally met in person after chatting online for a while.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, after realizing how difficult it was to communicate due to their language barrier, Scott threw in the towel and broke things off with Pedro’s mom.

Chantel, who has absolutely nothing to do with any of that, happened to share a post about karma on social media, and for some reason, people are convinced that it was a slight at Lidia.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett says ‘karma is a b**ch’ in a new post

Chantel Everett is probably reading the comments on her post in utter confusion about why everyone is referencing Lidia — or, at least that’s my take on it.

The Instagram post showed a photo of an outside stove with something burning in it, and Chantel captioned the post, “Karma is a B**ch!”

However, viewers think that Chantel was directly shading her mother-in-law after she got dumped on TV.

It’s hard to tell what was burning in the fire but no one was paying much attention to that anyway.

My first thought was that Chantel was burning something personal that belonged to her estranged husband Pedro Jimeno. However, her Instagram followers had a very different theory.

Did Chantel Everett throw shade at Pedro Jimeno’s mom?

After Chantel posted the quote about karma, people were quick to assume it was about Lidia.

“Is it the love in paradise episode with Pedro’s mom? All I could think about was KARMA’s a b**ch,” wrote one commenter.

“For all the bad she did to you and your family it’s so hard not feeling bad for them when she humiliated you in national TV. Karma is so sweet,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “I’m so happy they getting their karma !!!! They used Tf out of you and your family now they getting embarrassed on national tv 😂😂😝.”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

“I have a feeling this about pedros momma 😂😂,” said someone else.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.