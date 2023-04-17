90 Day Fiance viewers angry that Pedro’s mom and sister are back on TV after their treatment of Chantel Everett

Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia Morel Urena and his sister Nicole Jimeno are about to be back on TV, but it’s not for a new season of The Family Chantel.

This time, Lidia is looking for love in the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise, which is set to premiere its third season in a matter of hours.

However, TLC viewers have already expressed that they have no interest in watching Lidia or Nicole on TV after the way they treated Pedro’s estranged wife, Chantel Everett, over the years.

TLC posted a preview of what to expect in Season 3, and it showed the two women shopping for bathing suits as Lidia prepares to see her beau, Scott.

The 56-year-old met Scott online, and the series will show their first in-person meetup.

However, the short snippet posted on social media was enough to convince longtime viewers to skip the show.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Pedro Jimeno’s mom and sister

People are still upset about how Pedro, Lidia, and her daughter Nicole have treated Chantel Everett over the years.

After the clip was shared on the TLC Instagram page, viewers flooded the comment section and aired their gripes about the network’s decision to cast Lidia and Nicole on another show.

“Ugh they don’t deserve to be on tv after what they all did to Chantel 🙄🙄🙄🙄,” wrote one commenter.

“Come on!!!! Don’t ruin another show with them!!” said someone else.

One viewer reasoned, “These two were hateful, DO NOT deserve their own segment.”

“I cant stand them! They used Chantel as a come up and now got the nerve to be trying to have a storyline! Nobody wants to watch them! 😒,” said someone else.

There were plenty of other comments on the post bashing Lidia and Nicole.

One viewer bluntly stated, “Not watching them. It’s because of Chantel that they even are known! Will NOT watch and I hope that show flops!”

“TLC nobody likes Pedro or his family take them off pleaseeeeee 🤮🤮🤮🤮,” added another commenter.

Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia is looking for Love in Paradise

Pedro’s mom was always involved in his marriage to Chantel, which only added to their already rocky relationship. However, now that Pedro’s marriage is over, Lidia plans to focus on her own love life.

Lidia and her beau Scott have only spoken online, but she’s ready to meet him in person to see if their relationship stands a chance.

The pair already has the challenge of a language barrier as Lidia speaks Spanish and Scott speaks English. However, another problem might be her daughter Nicole, who is already skeptical about her mom’s new guy.

Scott is a respiratory therapist and personal trainer who is very much into keeping his body fit. His social media photos cause concern for Nicole, who doesn’t seem convinced that Scott is interested in women his age.

That’s all we know for now, but we won’t have to wait much longer to see if Scott and Lidia will find love in paradise.

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise Season 3 premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.