The Family Chantel: Pedro Jimeno files for divorce and restraining order against Chantel Everett

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has filed for divorce from his wife, Chantel Everett.

Things must’ve taken an ugly turn between the couple because on the day of the divorce filing, Pedro also took out a restraining order against Chantel, and she filed a restraining order against him as well.

Chantel and Pedro’s marital issues have taken center stage on the show this season, and there’s a lot more to come.

While the couple has had their ups and downs —coupled with significant family issues on both sides—unfortunately, things have come to this. For years viewers have accused the family of faking their intense drama for TV, but this divorce filing is all too real.

Pedro Jimeno files for divorce from Chantel Everett

Chantel and Pedro have been feuding like crazy since the premiere of Season 4, and now we know how things will end between the couple.

The latest reports are that they have called it quits for good, and soon enough, we’ll find out what led to that!

Entertainment Tonight obtained the court documents, which showed that Pedro filed for divorce on May 27 of this year. Furthermore, they filed restraining orders against each other on that same day.

It’s interesting that Pedro was the one who pulled the plug on their marriage as Chantel is the one who accused Pedro of highly suspect behavior and hinted that he might be cheating.

In the last episode, Chantel blasted her husband for coming home at 3 a.m without his car, lying to her, and for questionable behavior with his coworker.

The couple has slung accusations at each other and based on the trailer, their latest argument was only the beginning.

However, now we know how things will end between Chantel and Pedro: In divorce!

90 Day viewers are not surprised by Chantel and Pedro’s divorce

A few blogs have caught on to Pedro’s divorce filing, and people have had a lot to say about the recent events.

Viewers who first met Chantel and Pedro from their early days on 90 Day Fiance noted that they were shocked that the couple lasted this long. That seems to be the consensus of most after watching the couple’s tumultuous marriage over the past few years.

Instagram user @thechanteltea posted a screenshot of legal documents that are allegedly Pedro and Chantel’s divorce documents, and people were quick to comment.

“Actually surprised it lasted this long with her worrisome family always in the middle of their relationship,” noted one critic.

Another person reiterated the sentiment, “I can’t believe they lasted this long. With the way both of their families were so involved and all the fighting they did.”

“They didn’t stand a chance!” noted one viewer.

Someone else commented on the divorce news, “Shocking… said no one ever.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.