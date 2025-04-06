Savannah Chrisley shares heartbreaking birthday message for Todd Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley has stayed strong throughout her parents’ incarceration in federal prison.

She stepped up to raise her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

However, some days are more complex than others.

It hasn’t been an easy few years for Savannah or her siblings as they navigate life with their parents behind bars.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has spoken out about the conditions her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have faced while living in federal prison.

Continuing to speak out and working hard to get her parents back home has become one of her major focuses, even while raising her siblings.

Savannah Chrisley shares birthday message

Todd Chrisley is celebrating another birthday while in prison.

Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to celebrate her dad, sharing a heartbreaking message.

She wrote, in part, “It’s so hard to believe this is the third birthday we’ve spent apart. Every year that passes without you home feels like another piece of my heart is missing.”

The reality TV star added, “But Daddy, I want you to know this…I will NEVER stop fighting for you. I will NEVER stop telling the world who you are and what you mean to us.”

Savannah Chrisley keeps it together for siblings

Throughout this journey, Savannah Chrisley has talked about her fight against the justice system to fight for her parents.

She opened up about how some media coverage has affected her sister, Chloe Chrisley. Many reports refer to Chloe as Savannah’s niece, and while that may be their biological connection, they are legally sisters.

Savannah has been very vocal through everything. Her brother, Chase Chrisley, has dealt with this his way. He recently revealed he is alcohol-free after finding himself in trouble earlier this year.

Over the last few years, much of her life has been dedicated to getting her siblings to school, ensuring they do their homework, making money to sustain the household and the life they have built, and having little time for herself.

However, Savannah has a boyfriend who has met her mom, Julie Chrisley. Robert Shiver may be older than her, but the two seemingly get along great. She has nothing but positive things to say about him, and his support has helped her through some difficult moments, including the sudden death of her once-fiance, Nic Kerdiles.

Another year around the sun has come for Todd Chrisley, and Savannah still misses her father more than ever.