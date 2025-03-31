Chase Chrisley reveals he’s sober — ‘feeling better than I have in years’

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley revealed he is nearly one month alcohol-free.

The reality TV star is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving time in federal prison.

Chase hasn’t been as present on social media since his parents went into custody, with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, doing most of the talking for the family.

He ran into some legal trouble earlier this year after a bar altercation in the Buckhead area.

That incident was in January, and he just revealed that he is nearing the one-month alcohol-free mark.

It seems Chase is working toward a healthier lifestyle in 2025.

Chase Chrisley shares big news

On Instagram, Chase Chrisley shared an updated selfie where he looks happy and healthy, with a body of water in the background.

He captioned the share, “Almost one month alcohol free, feeling better than I have in years. God is good #sober #sobriety.”

While Chase didn’t address why he chose to cut alcohol out of his life, he did use the hashtags sober and sobriety.

Chase Chrisley has had a rough couple of years

Chase Chrisley watched as his parents reported to prison in January 2025, and it’s been a tough two years for the reality TV star.

Everything changed in the family, and Savannah Chrisley stepped up to raise Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, her underage siblings.

He also experienced the loss of his good friend and almost brother-in-law, Nic Kerdiles. He died in a motorcycle wreck in Nashville. The Instagram share before his “alcohol free” announcement was a birthday shoutout for Nic.

In December, Chase lost his beloved Lilo. She was often shown on Chrisley Knows Best, and Lilo was like Chase’s baby.

The loss impacted him greatly and was another blow for the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Chase stepped out of the spotlight since the show was no longer being filmed and his parents were serving time. He has updated fans and followers here and there.

Savannah does most of the things with her younger siblings. However, there are occasions when Chase is around to support his little brother and sister. Grayson left for college at the University of Alabama, and Chloe remains in school. They all live with the same realization that their parents are still fighting for their freedom, and it affects each of them differently.

Chase seems to be on the path to a healthy life and was happy to share his latest accomplishment over the weekend.