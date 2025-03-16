Savannah Chrisley reveals Grayson Chrisley had to ‘grow up fast’

Savannah Chrisley is still learning how to take care of her brother and sister while her parents are behind bars.

The former reality TV star talked about some of the issues she’s had while stepping in as Grayson and Chloe Chrisley’s legal guardian while Todd and Julie Chrisley are in federal prison.

Grayson recently went off to college. He attends the University of Alabama, which has been a change for Savannah and Chloe.

Things haven’t been easy as she navigates life while raising her siblings. Chloe remains in her custody while Grayson is legally an adult.

He’s grown up before Savannah’s eyes, and there is some sadness behind it for his big sister.

The last few years have taken a toll on the Chrisleys, and Savannah is opening up about it.

Savannah Chrisley talks Grayson Chrisley growing up

While speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Savannah Chrisley opened up about how Grayson Chrisley was forced to grow up when his parents left for federal prison.

They had to adjust to being a family unit of three instead of having Todd and Julie Chrisley in charge.

She told the publication, “He had to grow up so fast and I hate it. But at the same time, this whole situation has taught him how cruel the world can be, and how you have to protect yourself. And as cruel as it’s been, he also has kept this softness about him, and he’s in therapy every single week. I just love to see the heart that he has, and how he’s shown up.”

Savannah talked about how proud she is of him and how he shows up when needed.

Grayson isn’t jaded by the world, but knows that keeping his guard up is important.

Grayson is pursuing his dreams at the University of Alabama

Savannah Chrisley revealed her younger brother is “thriving” at college and knows what he wants to do moving forward.

Grayson Chrisley wants to work in sports management and be an agent.

She said, “He loves sports. And watching him speak about sports, it lights up his whole world.”

While Grayson is doing well, there are still some confusing moments for their youngest sister, Chloe Chrisley. Savannah recently addressed how people call Chloe her niece instead of her sister, which breaks her heart. She was adopted by Todd and Julie Chrisley, making her Savannah and Grayson’s legal sister.

As the family continues to navigate the situation with Todd and Julie, Savannah is holding down her siblings.