Chase Chrisley arrested for simple battery

Chase Chrisley may have stepped back from the spotlight following the ending of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, but he remains in the headlines.

The latest drama involves him being arrested after a bar altercation in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

The incident happened earlier this week at a popular sports bar, Twin Peaks.

The Chrisley Knows Best star allegedly became intoxicated, and when he was asked to leave, things allegedly didn’t go well.

According to TMZ, the general manager alleged that Chase assaulted him after asking him to leave. He claims he was slapped twice by the former reality TV star.

However, it was reported that Chase left before the police arrived.

The reality TV star was later arrested on a misdemeanor simple battery charge.

He was booked in Fulton County and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Pic credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Bar manager accuses Chase Chrisley of being ‘disrespectful’

The report filed by the Twin Peaks Sports Bar general manager alleges that Chase Chrisley was “really drunk” inside the establishment.

Things are said to have escalated when he allegedly became “disrespectful” and “belligerent,” which prompted the manager to ask the reality TV star to leave the premises.

Chase is claimed to have not acted well when asked to leave and is accused of slapping the general manager before leaving the bar.

Chase has yet to comment on being named in the altercation, but his attorneys released a statement to TMZ, saying, “This incident has been entirely blown out of proportion. Chase Chrisley had done the right thing that evening by calling a driver to take him home. He did not assault anyone. Chase was trying to close out his tab and leave. We will be independently investigating the situation.”

Chase Chrisley stepped back from the spotlight

The last few years have been tough on the Chrisley Knows Best star and his siblings as they navigate life without their parents around to guide them and be there when they need them.

Following the ending of the Chrisleys’ run on reality TV, Chase Chrisley has seemingly faded from the spotlight.

His parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving time in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, and his sister, Savannah Chrisley, has been raising Grayson and Chloe Chrisley in their absence.

Savannah has been vocal about life without her parents, but Chase hasn’t done much speaking or appearing in public since Todd and Julie went away.

Chase’s social media presence has also been sporadic, but he has shouted out his sister for using her voice and getting things done regarding their parents. He also put up another post about Chloe celebrating her birthday.

The most recent post revealed that Chase’s beloved dog, Lilo, passed away. In a tribute, he told how the dog saved him when “nothing else could,” shedding light on his close bond with his beloved pet.