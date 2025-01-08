Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend talks meeting her mom Julie Chrisley in prison

Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend, Robert Shiver, had quite the unorthodox introduction to her mom, Julie Chrisley, in prison.

As we all know, Julie is serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud, and she has some time to go before her release.

Savannah didn’t want to wait years to introduce her mom to her new guy, so there was only one option.

Robert joined Savannah on her podcast and opened up about visiting Julie behind bars and how things went with the Chrisley matriarch.

However, that’s not how the Growing Up Chrisley star wanted things to play out between her mom and boyfriend—admitting that the moment was “difficult” because Robert wasn’t seeing the “best version” of Julie.

Savannah got a lot of heat when she went public with their romance in 2023, as Robert, a dad of three, was still married and going through a court battle with his estranged wife.

At the time, Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, had expressed that he didn’t want to meet Robert, but Julie was all for it, and now we have an update.

Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend was introduced to Julie Chrisley in prison

The couple joined forces for an episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley and dished about their relationship.

Savannah and Robert are still going strong despite the naysayers, and they’ve taken a big step by meeting the parents—or at least one parent.

“I have met your mother one time. Incredible human being,” shared Robert. “Me and Julie, we get along great.”

While the meeting went well, Savannah explained why it was a challenging moment for her, telling Robert, “You’re not seeing the best version of my mother, so that was really difficult for me.”

Here’s what happened when Robert Shiver met Julie Chrisley

During the episode, Savannah questioned Robert about his mindset before meeting her mom, given the unusual situation.

However, the dad of three noted that he wasn’t swayed by the social media chatter or any negative talk about Savannah’s family.

He had already met her younger brother Grayson and her niece Chloe, so he decided to go into it with an open mind.

“I’m going into this open. Like, this is somebody that you love,” reasoned the former football player.

“I went in with an open mind, and it didn’t disappoint,” he told listeners, adding that he had a great time with Julie and that she “laughed a ton” during their first meeting.

During their chat, Savannah confessed that Robert and Julie have similar personalities, telling him, “You are my mother, and I am my father, so that’s why you two get along so well.”