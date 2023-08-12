Savannah Chrisley receives praise from Chase Chrisley for her birthday

Savannah Chrisley has had a lot of firsts this year.

This was her first birthday without her parents there to celebrate with her. The reality TV star turned 26 and received praise from her big brother, Chase Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars have always been close, growing up just one year apart. Their sibling banter on the show was something viewers enjoyed, and in the wake of their parents reporting to prison earlier this year, it seems their bond is even closer.

Chase took to social media to give Savannah a shoutout for her birthday, sharing some throwback photos from when the two were little kids.

They have worked together to visit their parents in prison since they serve their federal time in two separate states. Grayson and Chloe Chrisley must be considered, as Savannah has guardianship over her brother and sister while her parents are away.

Here’s what Chase had to say about his little sister on her 26th birthday.

Chase Chrisley celebrates Savannah Chrisley on her birthday

Chase Chrisley took to Instagram to praise his sister, Savannah Chrisley.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @savannahchrisley I’m so proud of the woman that you are and continue to be.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star offered his hopes for her to continue to receive the blessings she deserved and praised her for being strong and inspiring those around her to do the same.

Chase also said he was grateful God gave him Savannah as a Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley’s birthday without Todd and Julie is one of many firsts

Chase Chrisley did a shoutout for Savannah Chrisley to acknowledge all she is doing for the family while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve federal time.

She has picked up most of the slack, including caring for their two underage siblings. That was highlighted earlier this week as Savannah shared Chloe’s first day of fifth grade. It was another one of those emotional firsts and one that pulled at her heartstrings.

There have been many firsts this year since Todd and Julie reported to prison in mid-January. The upcoming months will be challenging as the fall holidays approach. Thanksgiving will mark one year since the couple was sentenced to prison. Todd is serving 12 years, and Julie was given seven.

Savannah and Chase have kept followers in the loop about what’s happening with their parents, noting that they haven’t spoken to each other in six months. That’s tough for the couple, who have spent decades together — talking nearly every day, multiple times a day.

Chase thinks highly of his baby sister, and he let her know it.