Savannah Chrisley says Chloe Chrisley hasn’t had ‘an easy upbringing’

Living in the public eye isn’t easy, and it can be even more challenging for children in the spotlight.

That’s something that Chloe Chrisley is dealing with now, and Savannah Chrisley is coming to her defense.

Savannah has stepped in to raise Chloe and Grayson Chrisley, following their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are serving time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

There has been much discussion about how Savannah and Chloe are related, which has caused the latter some heartache.

Chloe is biologically her niece, but she is legally her sister. Todd and Julie are Chloe’s parents legally, making Savannah her big sister.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her biological parents are Kyle Chrisley and Angela Johnson, who lost the title of dad and mom when the Chrisleys adopted her in 2016.

Savannah Chrisley reveals Chloe Chrisley’s parents ‘turned their back’ on her

Savannah Chrisley spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how Chloe Chrisley hasn’t had an “easy upbringing.”

The reality TV star said, “My heart, honestly, breaks for Chloe because Chloe has not had an easy upbringing. Her biological parents turned their backs on her from a very young age.”

She gets upset when people refer to Chloe as her niece and suggests they should “know the full story” before commenting.

Todd and Julie Chrisley adopted Chloe after getting her out of a ” very bad situation.”

Savannah said, “Her mother gave her away. It wasn’t like my parents went out here and said, ‘Hey, I want a sixth child. We’re in the latter part of our life, and we want a sixth child.’ No, they took Chloe because they loved her and they wanted to save her from a very bad situation. They wanted to give her the best life possible.”

She also revealed that when people comment about Todd being Chloe’s grandpa or Savannah being her aunt, they are only hurting her.

Savannah Chrisley stepped up to raise her siblings

It’s been two years since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison to begin their sentences.

Savannah is the legal guardian of Chloe and Grayson Chrisley, becoming responsible for two children overnight.

She has stepped up to care for them through the difficult times, including the holidays and Grayson’s move to college recently.

So much has happened for the family without Todd and Julie, and sometimes, it’s hard for Savannah to see. She has been working tirelessly to get their convictions overturned and her parents home, but so far, it’s been to no avail.

One thing about Savannah is that she won’t give up on her siblings and will continue to ensure they get the love and care they deserve.