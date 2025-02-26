Sarper Guven says it’s a ‘good thing’ to have a high body count: ‘Nobody can seduce me’

90 Day Fiance star Sarper Guven isn’t ashamed of his promiscuous past.

In fact, he says it works to his advantage.

The Turkish native has admitted to having sexual relations with more than 2,500 women, and he says that it’s helped his relationship.

During a recent stroll with his fiancee, Shekinah Garner, Sarper stopped to chat with TMZ.

When asked how he’s adjusted to being in a monogamous relationship with Shekinah, Sarper shared that he’s changed a lot in just two years.

“If somebody told me two years ago that I can adapt to such a thing, I would laugh at them with my a**,” he told TMZ’s reporter.

“‘You are delusional,’ I would say. But it happens, and this is the proof of love,” Sarper said of his and Shekinah’s committed relationship.

Sarper says Shekinah satisfies his every need

Sarper wasn’t a believer in love before meeting Shekinah. But discovering that she could satisfy him “out of the bed, in the bed, everywhere” proved that he doesn’t need to search for anyone else.

Shekinah joined Sarper in the discussion, disclosing that her fiance had changed a lot in their relationship, and she gave him “a lot of” props for doing so.

When Shekinah was asked if she recommends other women try dating a man with a high body count like Sarper, she said it depends.

Shekinah said that if a man is “coming towards the end of” his bad-boy lifestyle, then perhaps a woman can be the one “who tames him.”

Shekinah claimed that Sarper was “getting sick of” the playboy lifestyle, so he stayed in their committed relationship.

Sarper added, “if a man has a big body count, it’s a good thing for the relationship.”

Sarper’s reasoning was that, in his case, sleeping with thousands of women means that nobody can “tempt” him.

“I’ve tried it all,” he admitted. “I saw it all. Nobody can seduce me, tempt me, you know? That’s an advantage.”

Sarper is loving life in LA

On another note, Sarper opened up about life in America since he came to the States on his K-1 visa.

Sarper lives in Los Angeles with Shekinah, and he says the best thing about LA is the weather.

“Oh, my God, the best weather in the world,” Sarper gushed.

Having traveled to more than 20 countries, the fitness trainer declared that LA has the best weather he’s ever seen.

Regarding his native country, Turkey, the only thing Sarper misses is his family, particularly his parents.

But he isn’t lonely in the US. As he shared, “I have [Shekinah] here, so I’m not searching [for] any more things.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.