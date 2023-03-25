RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 spoilers: Cast slays and sashay aways

Youtube content creator Drag Galore spilled some hot tea on the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 cast.

The show was filmed last year, and the expected air date has yet to be announced, but word on the street, or at least on Youtube, is it’s set to start soon after RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 ends.

If you can’t wait to see how the alleged line-up performs, stick around for the highlights and the possible elimination order according to everyone’s favorite tea-spiller, Drag Galore.

In case you didn’t hear, the speculated cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 is Alexis Michelle, Jimbo, Kandy Muse, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Kahanna Montrese, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Lala Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, and Naysha Lopez.

If the rumors are true, this season will have the most eclectic cast from the fandom in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars herstory.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The group consists of season winners, fan favorites, and more early-out queens than ever.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 rumored lip sync assassins

Not all of the match-ups have been dropped yet, but rumor has it, Jorgeous from Season 14 returns as a lip sync assassin and goes up against Lala Ri. Jorgeous recently performed in Vegas for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live show.

Although we don’t know when she returns, Silky Nutmeg Ganache allegedly makes an appearance as a lip sync assassin. Silky first appeared in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, returned for Season 6 of All Stars, and placed runner-up in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World Season 1.

Another lip sync assassin said to be making an appearance is Detox from Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and runner-up in Season 2 of All Stars.

Last but not least of the rumored assassins is Canadian queen, Ginny Lemon. Lemon performed in Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Season 1. Lemon is heavily rumored to go up against fellow Canadian Jimbo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 rumored eliminations

While it’s still heavily rumored, proceed with caution because Drag Galore has been consistent with serving up the tea in the past.

First out is speculated to be Monica Beverly Hillz in 12th place, followed by Darienne Lake in 11th place, Mrs Kasha Davis in 10th place, Naysha Lopez in 9th place, Heidi N Closet in 8th place, Kahanna Montrese in 7th place, Alexis Michelle in 6th place, and Jaymes Mansfield in 5th place.

The top four are said to be Lala Ri, Jimbo, Kandy Muse, and Jessica Wild, although it’s unknown which order they placed in at this time.

For all this tea and more watch, Drag Galore serves up the spoilers via Youtube:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.