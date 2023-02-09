RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, Episode 7 spoilers: Who will be lip syncing for their life?

Get ready for some heavy RuPaul’s Drag Race spoilers because we got some bitter-sweet tea on the bottom two this week!

If you’re like me, you can’t wait to see who Mama Ru is going to shantay-stay and sashay-away this season. Although this season has been shorter with the 45-minute edits, we still have 11 queens competing for RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar title.

Last week, we saw Jax and Robin Fierce lip sync for their lives, and Jax gave it all they got leaving their best friend, Robin Fierce, to sashay away.

Robin told the judges she had a hard time coming out of the box and shied away from taking risks, which may have left her struggling to be noticed. The tight editing left her in the shade, and viewers didn’t get to know the look queen this season.

Jax wheeled out a hilarious performance in the Golden Girls Group challenge, but the judges weren’t as impressed with the Ol’ Dirty B***hes girl group, and Jax’s tie-dye-to-die-for runway look wasn’t gagging the judges.

This week, the queen’s challenge is a sitcom-style return of the Daytona Wind acting challenge. Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx will lead the acting challenge, but they weren’t the two with the worst problems this week.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa serve the Sweetest Pie in the Lip Sync elimination

Although last week’s lip sync to the ’80s greatest hit In Your Room by The Bangles may have been a mystery for the baby queens, this week’s lip sync to the Sweetest Pie single by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa is a bop everyone should know.

Everyone but Aura Mayari anyway.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Daytona Wind challenge was too challenging for Jax and Aura Mayari, who found themselves lip-syncing for their lives in the bottom two for Mama Ru.

Aura Mayari reportedly didn’t know most of the words, while athletic queen Jax pulled out all the stops and earned Mama Ru’s save.

Aura Mayari won the tie-dye-to-die-for challenge, but it wasn’t enough to save her this week

Although Aura Mayari won the challenge last week, it allegedly wasn’t enough to save the look queen this week, who ended up in the elimination lip-syncing for her life. Jax found themselves showing out for the second week in a row with a supposedly flawless life-saving lip sync performance.

According to the YouTube content creator, Drag Galore, Mama Ru sashayed away Aura Mayari and gave Jax a second-second chance to continue in the competition.

Aura’s flawless looks will be missed, but I’m sure her powerful on-stage persona will have a spotlight shining on her for years to come.

Catch all the Season 15, Episode 7 spoilers from the tea-spilling aficionado Drag Galore:

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.