RuPaul’s Drag Race spoilers: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx takes aim at ‘mean girls’

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx spoke up about feeling bullied and disrespected in last week’s group challenge and the pushback led to some awkward moments, hurt feelings, and bruised egos.

Malaysia clearly wasn’t in the mood for the pettiness and a sneak peek of this week’s show has her declaring war on the “mean girls.”

On last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx felt disrespected over an argument about the song choices in the Golden Girls Group challenge. Malaysia’s team and Luxx Noir London’s team wanted the heavy metal genre.

Both teams felt the other was being demanding and entitled. Luxx’s team settled for a country genre, but when it came time to sit on the red couch, tempers flared.

When Malaysia said during the RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked segment, that Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks bullied her, Luxx dismissed her feelings by denying she was bullied.

Malaysia reiterated how she felt Luxx was too pushy, and the back-and-forth prompted Luxx’s teammate, Marcia Marcia Marcia, to interrupt Malaysia in an attempt to shut down the whole conversation.

The prompt dismissal didn’t sit well with Malaysia and she let Marcia Marcia Marcia know she will not be disrespected. Marcia sheepishly apologized, but the argument only grew worse when Mistress Isabelle Brooks entered the Werk Room with some snide remarks.

In Act 1 of this week’s episode, Mistress Isabelle Brooks confronted Malaysia by saying her name was brought up when she wasn’t there to defend herself, but Malaysia was tired of being dismissed and declared war on the mean girls.

In a confessional, Malaysia said, “Right now it’s like world-war-drag-race, the battle is on, and may the best drag queen win.”

Watch the sneak peek of Act 1 on Episode 7:

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx faced backlash from critics after last week’s heated episode

Although the confrontation was mostly squashed after last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx couldn’t escape the backlash of toxic fans attacking her in some graphic and hateful comments.

Most of the fans were supportive of Malaysia standing up for herself, but the backlash prompted her to release a statement on Instagram about the reactions from RPDR viewers.

The comments from fans after the statement were positive and supportive of her speaking her mind. Fans sent the classy queen love and reminded her to pray for the haters.

Pic credit: @foxxy_doll/Instagram

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx wasn’t the only queen to be targeted on Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Despite the fun pageantry and closeness of the queens off-screen, some toxic and threatening comments from critics have plagued the Season 15 queens on social media.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks received the same treatment as Malaysia Babydoll Foxx after a brief argument with Marcia Marcia Marcia the prior week.

Marcia Marcia Marcia made an Instagram live to address the hate speech that allegedly disproportionately targeted the queens of size and color after revenge reporting had Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ account suspended three times in one week.

Aura Mayari also spoke of racially charged and xenophobic statements made by some of the show’s viewers.

It appears the online trolls haven’t lost their momentum yet, unfortunately.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.