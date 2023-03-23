RuPaul’s Drag Race: Mistress Isabelle Brooks slammed by Loosey LaDuca fans for ‘bullying’

Mistress Isabelle Brooks came under fire for the perceived bullying of Loosey LaDuca on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Fans of Loosey LaDuca called out Mistress and didn’t like the read she had on the show about Loosey LaDuca’s temperament.

Mistress said Loosey fakes nice but is much more competitive than she alludes to on the show.

She previously accused her of experiencing “drag delusion” for thinking she should’ve won challenges over the judges’ picks.

Loosey’s fans didn’t like the read and accused her of bullying on social media, leaving nasty comments about her on her posts, which included body-shaming her.

Mistress had her account repeatedly taken down in the past by RuPaul’s Drag Race fans who revenge-reported her Instagram page.

Mistress shared some of the comments she received on her Instagram page with her Twitter followers, captioning it, “Everybody say LOVE 😍😍😍😍.”

Everybody say LOVE 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qrpBRHi8j2 — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 19, 2023

Mistress Isabelle Brooks jokes with Loosey LaDuca about accusations of bullying by RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers

Although Mistress gets heat for the claims of shade, she still communicates and, at the very least, has an amicable relationship with queens from the show.

When she was accused of bullying by Loosey LaDuca fans, she went on Twitter to tell Loosey to give her lunch money. Loosey responded she would get a mini challenge’s worth.

Other fans were able to snap back about the fact it’s just a television show, and the drama is what brings in ratings.

One fan pointed out on Twitter, “Mistress is smart, and she’s giving good tv. The ones who get it will be living for her, like myself. And the others will claim that a drag queen on a reality show meant for entertainment is a bully, and bombard her with the label all over social media.”

The anonymity and accessibility to personalities on social media seem to be a blessing and a curse for competition reality shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race. Everyone is emboldened with an opinion, whether it’s positive or not.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 has more drama with fans on social media than on the show

Compared to show drama from previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 15 has entered its congenial era, but some fans apparently didn’t get the memo.

Mistress said the edits were made to draw in viewers and reminded fans it’s a TV show built for entertainment. The comments on the show were honestly toned down this season.

It’s hardly been at the level of Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman after the Bag Ball, which was nominated Best Fight unscripted at the 2021 MTV Awards.

Reading and throwing shade is somewhat of a drag art, best explained by Dorian Corey in the classic 1990 documentary Paris is Burning. It’s the art of insult, and a part of drag culture that fans see portrayed on RuPaul’s Drag Race in the Reading is Fundamental challenge. Watch the Reading is Fundamental clip from Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The barrage of bullying accusations and even having Mistress’ page removed seems to be the most ironic part of the backlash from the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.