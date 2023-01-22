RuPaul’s Drag Race: Loosey LaDuca gags judges with Joan Rivers impersonation

RuPaul’s Drag Race brought out a Supersized Snatch Game early in the competition this season, and Loosey LaDuca showed her impeccable comedic skills with a spot-on Joan Rivers impersonation.

Loosey seemed to channel Joan Rivers from the great beyond with wit and timing that was on point for fans of the late comedian.

Last week, Loosey gagged judges with her impression of Dolly Parton in the queer afterlife. The artist opted to impersonate Joan Rivers for the Supersized Snatch Game, saying she was better known for it, and fans can see why.

Loosey won the challenge in this episode, and rightfully so. RuPaul’s signature laugh was abundant during Loosey’s screen time.

RuPaul revealed being friends with the late comedian, who passed away in 2014 at 81. Mama Ru told Loosey during eliminations Joan would’ve been proud of her impersonation if given a chance to see her performance.

The other judges agreed, and Loosey proudly left the stage as this week’s winner of the famous challenge and $5,000 richer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 featured a two-part Supersized Snatch Game

For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race history, the show featured a 14-panel, two-part Supersized Snatch Game.

Snatch Game has always been a fan favorite on the show, inspired by the classic Match Game show. If you can make RuPaul laugh, you’re golden, and Loosey LaDuca excelled this week, making her the judges’ favorite. Loosey brought Joan Rivers back to life with her impression of the late comedian.

A few of the other queens did well in their theatrical impersonation of the celebrity panel, getting more screen time in this season’s shortened time slot.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks had some great Snatch Game zingers as actress and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell.

The double-up challenge wasn’t a forte for the double-mint twins, Sugar and Spice, who ended up lip-syncing for their lives in the elimination round.

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Loosey LaDuca credits comedic skills to being bullied in school

Loosey LaDuca was candid about her life before drag living in a conservative hometown that didn’t understand her.

In an emotional confessional, Loosey said the teachers would even join her peers to tear her down.

Loosey used comedy to cope with the disrespectful behavior of the closed-minded people around her. The adversity helped her become the dynamic queen she is today.

Loosey has been able to bounce back from a rocky start in the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, vowing to come back strong from a nervous and pitchy beginning of the season. So far, she’s shown she’s a strong contender to be crowned the Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.