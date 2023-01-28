RuPaul’s Drag Race: Marcia Marcia Marcia speaks out after Mistress Isabelle Brooks Instagram is suspended

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Mistress Isabelle Brooks had her social media page suspended three times in one week, and Marcia Marcia Marcia had something to say about it.

Fans of the show, possibly fans of Marcia Marcia Marcia, are using the anonymous reporting feature to revenge report her account after Mistress Isabelle Brooks shaded Marcia Marcia Marcia during last week’s show.

The two came in second and third for their performance in last week’s Supersized Snatch Game. A comment made during the Untucked post-show recap got fans heated. The brief conflict wasn’t that intense, but it appears Marcia Marcia Marcia has some super sensitive fans that won’t let it go.

Of course, no one can prove it’s Marcia Marcia Marcia’s stans doing the reporting, but it’s a bit suspicious this started happening after the show aired last Friday.

The show was taped long before it aired, and whatever conflict the queens had was laid to rest a long time ago.

Marcia Marcia Marcia was not amused by the news when it got back to them, and they went live on Instagram to call out those responsible for doing it.

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Marcia Marcia Marcia is not cool with bullying

Marcia Marcia Marcia was exasperated in an Instagram live post and let people know they’re not cool with bullying.

Cast members are close after filming and follow each other on social media, so whatever conflict they had was squashed months ago. They were not happy hearing about Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ Instagram page being taken down multiple times in one week.

They also spoke out on racial bias and body shaming, saying the attacks happen more to non-white queens of a specific size.

They said in their Instagram live, “this kind of abuse is not just affecting Mistress, shocker of the century, it is disproportionately affecting the queens in our cast that are not thin, white people.”

The cast members have a group chat they use to communicate with each other since the show ended taping. Despite any conflict they may have had during the competition, the cast members have maintained comradery after their shared experience on the show.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks shaded Marcia Marcia Marcia’s Supersized Snatch Game performance and runway look

On last week’s show, Loosey LaDuca won the show with a stellar Joan Rivers impression and runway look. Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Marcia Marcia Marcia came in second and third, respectfully. It was Marcia Marcia Marcia’s Beautiful Nightmare runway look that received criticism from the judges.

The judges felt they needed to “drag up” their look on the runway. Marcia Marcia Marcia’s theatrical performances and skits show their strength onstage. Mistress Isabelle Brooks offered her opinion of why they came in third behind her and Loosey.

She said their runway look appeared “cheap,” and they weren’t as funny as Tim Gunn in the Supersized Snatch Game challenge. Marcia Marcia Marcia disagreed. Mistress commented that she didn’t like how Marcia Marcia Marcia decided to come after her during the Snatch Game performance where she impersonated Rosie O’Donnell.

The airing of the shade toward Marcia Marcia Marcia in last week’s show led to a lot of drama for Mistress Isabelle Brooks on social media, and after revenge reporting got her Instagram profile suspended three times in a week, Marcia Marcia Marcia addressed any fans who could be bullying her because of the shade in the episode.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks took to Twitter to address the ongoing issues on social media and made a statement.

She said she was saddened by the attacks from their own community, given the hateful climate against drag performers. Although she is going through a tough time, she’s not letting it slow her down.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.