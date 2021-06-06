RHOSLC: Lisa Barlow denies getting into physical altercation with Jen Shah in upcoming season

Lisa Barlow denies a physical altercation occurred between her and co-star Jen Shah while filming for Season 2. Pic credit: @lisabarlow14/Instagram.

Rumors have abounded that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah got into a fight while filming the show’s second season. Now, Lisa is speaking out about the allegations, which spread across social media.

Suggestions about the physical altercation seemingly started on Instagram, with the account spreading the rumor reported to have been an RHOSLC fan page.

Did RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah have a fight?

The initial comment read, “Yes you heard that right! An [alleged] physical altercation [between] Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah occurs in season 2.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa, however, responded to the comment with a simple, “Not true,” along with a red heart emoji.

The rumors of a fight came as a shock to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans considering Lisa and Jen had seemingly been close during the filming of the show’s first season.

At the reunion show, Lisa was quite defensive of Jen. The bond with Jen hurt Lisa’s other good friend and co-star Meredith Marks as well. In that same reunion, co-star Heather Gay accused Jen of DMing her and calling her a “manatee or Shrek.”

Recently, those alleged messages from Jen were leaked to @realityvontease2. In the messages, Jen is shown as claiming that aside from Lisa, everyone on the show was a “fake a** white girl.”

She is also shown writing, “Hey white girls….stop doing white girl s**t and STFU and take a seat next to your best friends Karen and Becky in the back row.”

A message also says that Lisa was the only RHOSLC co-star she “can f**k with.”

Lisa and Jen’s history on RHOSLC

Lisa confirms there was no physical altercation ❄️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/lygbNVoSii — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) June 1, 2021

The reunion show and subsequent rant isn’t the only time Jen Shah has spoken highly of Lisa Barlow, which leads fans to believe that they’ll be just as close in the next season. While on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Lisa noted that her RHOSLC co-star is “100 percent authentic.”

She went on to say, “Jen Shah is exactly how she is in person as she is on camera. When I talked to Jen on the phone, and when I see Jen in person, it’s the same person…I mean, I love her.”

In the months since those comments, Jen has gone on to be accused of fraud against elderly victims, alongside money laundering. She has yet to be taken to court over the charges. The telemarketing scheme that she’s alleged to have been associated with was in operation for several years before being shut down.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two will debut on Bravo sometime later this year.