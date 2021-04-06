Jen Shah will continue to film Season 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as legal drama plays out

Jen Shah will continue to film season 2 of RHOSLC Pic credit: Bravo

Amid her legal issues, Jen Shah will continue to film season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen was rumored to be filming at the time authorities were seeking her out. She reportedly received a phone call and told the cast she needed to leave due to an emergency involving her husband.

A source told the Two Judgey Girls Instagram page that authorities showed up on set looking for Jen but she had already left.

The situation left fans wondering whether Jen’s drama would play out as part of her Season 2 storyline and it looks like that’s exactly what will happen.

A source told Page Six, “Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so producers plan to follow it just as closely and use whatever footage they legally can.”

They continued, “So far, they have filmed the lead-up to and aftermath of Jen’s arrest as well as her costars’ reactions, of course.”

Most of the RHOSLC cast has remained quiet regarding the whole ordeal, however, Page Six reported that over the weekend, Jen’s costar Heather Gay shared that she was “shooketh” after the events that transpired.

Andy Cohen speaks out about Jen Shah’s legal drama

The Bravo network has remained quiet about Jen’s legal situation but Andy Cohen recently spoke out about the drama on his show Radio Andy.

A fan asked him what he thought about the legal situation to which he replied, “Oy vey,”

He continued, “I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Fans continue to show their support as Jen Shah maintains her innocence

Fans have continued to share their support for Jen throughout the last several days.

Many have taken to social media wearing clothing that says “Free Jen”. Jen has shared many of the posts to her Instagram stories and has thanked her followers for their support.

A Bravo blog account on Instagram shared a message between Jen and one of her followers where the person told her she should stop posting amid all of the drama.

Jen responded and said, “I’m reposting the support from my friends to tell them thank you. The allegations are not true and to only see negativity spewed is extremely difficult. Thank you for sending your love. I appreciate the support now more than ever.”

Jen pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her and awaits her trial on October 18.

Her attorney made a statement to Page Six and said, “Jennifer Shah is a wife, mother, and lifelong resident of the Salt Lake City area. She maintains her innocence of these charges and is eager to defend herself in a court of law. She puts her faith in the American legal system. Because of the ongoing legal proceedings, we ask that you respect her privacy, and understand she will not provide any further comments.”

It looks like fans may have the opportunity to watch Jen’s legal drama play out on the next season of RHOSLC.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.