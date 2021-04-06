Here’s what Andy Cohen has to say about RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s arrest

Andy Cohen breaks his silence regarding Jen Shah’s legal issues Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen has spoken out regarding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s arrest.

Jen was arrested on March 30 on fraud and money-laundering charges. Up until now, the Bravo network has remained silent on the entire ordeal, but Andy recently broke his silence yesterday on his show Radio Andy.

A follower asked Andy what he thought about Jen’s situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy responded, “Oy vey. I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

When asked whether Jen would remain a part of the RHOSLC cast, Andy had no comment.

Will Jen Shah continue filming season 2 of RHOSLC?

Jen was reportedly filming at the time authorities were looking to apprehend her according to Two Judgey Girls Instagram page.

A source revealed that authorities showed up at the set, but Jen had already left. It was reported that she received a phone call and told the cast she had to leave due to an emergency for her husband.

Fans have wondered whether Jen would finish filming the remainder of the season given her current legal situation.

A judge had ordered Jen to remain local which meant she was unable to join the other housewives on a cast trip to Colorado.

Page Six recently reported that Jen’s legal battle would play out as part of her Season 2 storyline.

The source claimed, “Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so producers plan to follow it just as closely and use whatever footage they legally can,”

The source reported that they’ve filmed the lead up to Jen’s arrest as well as the events that transpired afterwards which included the other housewive’s reactions.

Jen Shah maintains her innocence

Amid the legal issues happening, Jen has maintained her innocence.

Jen’s attorney recently spoke to Page Six and shared his first statement following Jen’s arrest last week.

He said, “Jennifer Shah is a wife, mother, and lifelong resident of the Salt Lake City area. She maintains her innocence of these charges and is eager to defend herself in a court of law. She puts her faith in the American legal system. Because of the ongoing legal proceedings, we ask that you respect her privacy, and understand she will not provide any further comments.”

Jen has continued to share Instagram stories that include support from her fans who wore “Free Jen” clothing as well as those who are pleading with others to give Jen a chance to tell her side of the story before jumping to conclusions.

Jen Shah shares fan support on her Instagram story Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah continues to share fan support on her Instagram stories Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her trial is set to begin on October 18 of this year.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.