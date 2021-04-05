RHOSLC: Jen Shah claims innocence after recent arrest, will she continue to film Season 2?

Jen Shah is maintaining her innocence as fans wonder if she will continue to film season 2 of RHOSLC Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested on fraud and money-laundering charges on March 30.

While she remained silent in the days following her arrest, her attorney has recently made a statement and confirmed that Jen maintains her innocence.

Jen’s attorney spoke to Page Six and stated, “Jennifer Shah is a wife, mother, and lifelong resident of the Salt Lake City area. She maintains her innocence of these charges and is eager to defend herself in a court of law. She puts her faith in the American legal system. Because of the ongoing legal proceedings, we ask that you respect her privacy, and understand she will not provide any further comments.”

Page Six reported that Jen shared an Instagram story with photos of her followers wearing “Free Jen” clothing and showing their support for the RHOSLC star.

Jen captioned the story, “Thank you for being loyal, believing in me and not believing the hype. This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love.”

The Instagram page Two Judgey Girls also shared a screenshot of a fan’s conversation with Jen in regard to her sharing the ongoing fan support. In her response, Jen continued to maintain her innocence.

Will Jen Shah continue to film season 2 of RHOSLC?

Given the charges against her, fans have wondered whether Jen will continue to film season 2 or not.

According to the Bravo blog account Two Judgey Girls, a source disclosed that Jen was reportedly filming Season 2 of RHOSLC at the time but told the women she had to leave due to an emergency involving her husband Sharrief Shah.

Law enforcement allegedly showed up to the set looking for Jen, but she had already left.

The housewives were set to take off on a cast vacation to Colorado, but Jen has been ordered by a judge to stay put.

Bravo has not spoken out regarding the allegations, so it’s unclear whether or not Jen will continue to film with the cast for the remainder of the season. It’s also unknown at this time whether or not cameras caught the action when authorities came to look for her on set.

Details of the charges against Jen Shah and Stuart Smith

Jen was arrested alongside her first assistant Stuart Smith.

The two of them are being accused of allegedly selling customer information to companies as part of a telemarketing scam. Those companies allegedly targeted those individuals in an attempt to sell specific business services. The majority of customers were said to be over the age of 55.

Jen and her assistant reportedly made a profit from the revenue their business partners made. The scam reportedly started in 2012 and continued as recently as March of this year.

Jen has pleaded not guilty to all charges and her trial is set to begin on October 18 of this year.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.