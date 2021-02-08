RHOSLC: Are Heather Gay and Whitney Rose to blame for the Meredith Marks cheating rumors?

Jen Shah blames Whitney Rose and Heather Gay for bringing rumors about Meredith’s marriage onto the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah claims that she’s not the only one responsible for word getting out that Meredith Marks was seeing a man outside of her marriage.

Viewers have seen Jen seemingly eager to spread gossip about Meredith potentially cheating.

However, Jen claims that isn’t the case.

During an interview on PEOPLE’s Reality Check, Jen claims she had told Heather that she saw Meredith with a man other than her husband, Seth before RHOSLC started filming.

“Before we knew that we were going to be filming, I was in New York. Heather called. You know, I told her I was going to a trunk show. She called me the next morning, ‘Hey Jen, how was the trunk show?’ I said…’It was kind of a little bit awkward.’ And that’s when I went into what I just saw,” Jen explains. “So, of course, you’re going to express something to your best friend at the time.”

She also claims she didn’t know Meredith very well at the time.

Jen then insists that Heather and Whitney were the ones who are responsible for spreading the cheating rumors.

“Then Heather…told Whitney and they’re the ones that actually brought it to the show. And that’s where I was wrong,” Jen confesses. “When they asked me about it, I should’ve not engaged in any further conversation, but I kept saying while we were filming, you know, go talk to…Meredith about it.”

All in all Jen takes accountability for her part in spreading the rumors, but wants Meredith to know there’s more to the story.

“I apologize to Meredith because I shouldn’t even have gotten involved at all,” she admits.

“But she also needs to understand…that Whitney and Heather, they also had a very big part in it,” she concludes.

Meredith seems to blame Jen for the rumors

Despite the fact that Jen has denied full responsibility for the rumors, Meredith seems to place the blame on Jen.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy asked Meredith if her friendship with Jen would ever be the same after filming this season.

“No, my friendship will never be the same,” Meredith admitted. “Because when you know somebody is speaking about you, you lose a level of trust and that’s what friendship is based on.”

Meredith also explained that she has admitted to having an on-and-off marriage with Seth and they both have seen other people during those off phases. However, they are now happily back together.

What Jen said on the show about Meredith’s marriage

One scene in RHOSLC lead fans to also believe that Jen was responsible for spreading rumors about Meredith’s marriage.

Whitney and Jen were working out in Whitney’s at-home gym, Jen implied that Meredith was seeing another man.

Whitney then said, “If Meredith really is dating other people, I’m confused why we don’t know.”

Jen replied, “You don’t know but some people might know. If you’re not getting it from home you’re going to go somewhere else.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 airs on Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo.