Meredith Marks explains why her friendship with Jen Shah will never be the same

Meredith Marks dishes on her friendship with Jen Shah on WWHL. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks dishes on her current relationship with her controversial costar Jen Shah.

Meredith appeared on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night after RHOSLC aired with her costar Heather Gay.

One pair of fans asks Meredith if her friendship with Jen will ever be the same after Jen spread rumors that Meredith was seeing a “mystery man in New York” while trying to repair her marriage with husband Seth Marks.

“No, my friendship will never be the same,” Meredith admits. “Because when you know somebody is speaking about you, you lose a level of trust and that’s what friendship is based on.”

Meredith’s relationship status

Meredith then addresses the rumors about her dating other men.

“As I’ve said, Seth and I have dated other people. There’s no specific mystery man and, you know, it is what it is,” Meredith explains. She then addresses her current relationship adding, “We’re together. We were not dating anyone last winter, though, for the record.”

Meredith then goes into detail about how she and Seth have been on-and-off for years which is why the show doesn’t seem to tell the full story of their marriage and their reunion seemed sudden.

Meredith recently confirmed that she and Seth are officially back together.

“We decided to try and start over,” Meredith told PEOPLE. “We just hit some blips in the road and needed to regroup and reconnect.”

She even credits the show for saving their marriage.

Regardless, it seems Meredith is more bothered by Jen’s betrayal than the rumor itself.

Why Jen spilled the tea on Meredith’s marriage

At the beginning of the season, viewers saw that Jen and Meredith were very close. The two would hang out one-on-one and even sleep over each other’s places.

The two bonded over their strained marriages. At the beginning of the series, Meredith and Seth were in one of their off phases. Jen was often lonely because her husband travels frequently for his job.

However, their friendship became fractured after Meredith turned down a sleepover following Whitney Rose’s 1920’s party.

Jen found out Meredith had attended her sworn enemy, Mary Cosby’s, church. Jen lost her cool on Meredith and accused Meredith of taking Mary’s side.

Jen then began to have loose lips regarding Meredith’s marriage.

Jen told Whitney that Meredith might be seeing a man other than Seth.

Whitney replied, “If Meredith really is dating other people, I’m confused why we don’t know.”

“You don’t know but some people might know. If you’re not getting it from home you’re going to go somewhere else,” Jen shared.

Heather later admitted that Jen showed her pictures of Meredith with the “mystery New York man.” Jen had also previously dished on Meredith’s separation to Heather.

All of these instances have fractured Meredith’s trust in Jen.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.