RHOP star Ashley Darby shares first photos of newborn son

Ashley Darby shares her baby boy with the world. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashly Darby introduced the world to her new baby boy.

She posted two back-to-back Instagram posts in honor of her newborn.

The first post had two pictures. One showed the newborn wearing a white hat and blanket while laying on a blue backdrop, and the second picture was a family picture of Ashley holding their first son, Dean as her husband, Michael Darby, held their newborn.

In the pic’s caption, Ashley revealed the baby’s name, birthday, and birth weight.

“It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby. Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family,” she wrote.

She then explained how the new addition has impacted their family.

“Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time. It’s the most incredible bond to witness flourishing,” Ashley continued. “Thank you for your well wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it’d be.”

She uploaded a second round of pics just moments later. In this post, Dylan lies on the same blue backdrop as the first post while wearing a flannel cap and pants.

The second pic shows Ashley holding Dylan who’s wearing the same gingham onesie as the family picture from the first post.

“I didn’t know my heart could hold this much love,” Ashley captioned the post on loving her two sons.

Ashley’s pregnancy journey

Ashley initially she revealed that she was pregnant with her second baby in September 2020.

In November, she revealed that she would be having another son, and that she would be due in February 2021.

She made both announcements by posting adorable videos to her social media.

Ashley shared with fans that she gave birth on March 2.

She took to her Instagram story to reveal the big news to eager fans.

“Hello, my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us,” Ashley expressed in the video. “This is our sweet baby born today. He is absolutely incredible and amazing, and we’re over-the-moon excited.”

Will Ashley and Michael have any more children?

Is two children enough for the Darbys or will they be aiming to have more kids?

RHOP viewers shouldn’t get their hopes up. Both Ashley and Michael have expressed that they’ll be done after two.

Michael even admitted that he planned on getting a vasectomy after their second baby was healthily born.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.