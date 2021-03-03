Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Ashley Darby thanks RHOP fans for their warm wishes after giving birth to her second child


Ashley Darby films for RHOP
Ashley Darby is happy and healthy after giving birth to her second child. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby left a heartfelt message shortly after giving birth for her fans who supported her throughout her pregnancy.

Ashley laid in her hospital bed with her new baby boy laying on her chest. She gave birth to him on March 2, and she and her baby both seem to be happy and healthy.

She took to her Instagram story to update fans and thank them for their kindness.

“Hello, my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us,” Ashley expressed in the video. “This is our sweet baby born today. He is absolutely incredible and amazing, and we’re over-the-moon excited.”

monsterscriticsreality

288 341

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

...

View

Mar 3

0 0
Open
The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths. Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio! (📸: USA Network) #TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio!
(📸: USA Network)

#TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3 ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

View

Mar 3

1 0
Open
Just know you are not alone out there. (📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer) ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been ...

View

Mar 3

0 1
Open
The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to #DoubleAgents. Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent #BigBrother winner and a #Survivor Spain competitor. 😝 Details at link in the bio! (📸credit: MTV)

The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to #DoubleAgents.

Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent #BigBrother winner and a #Survivor Spain competitor. 😝 Details at link in the bio!

(📸credit: MTV) ...

0 1

She also admitted that it has been hard for her to be away from her firstborn, Dean.

“Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving. It’s crazy how much I miss my son right now,” Ashley vented. “Even though I’m so happy and blissful with this guy. I just want us all to be together as a family and I know it’ll happen soon. I just miss them so much.”

She ended on a high note concluding, “So, thank you again. I love you all. I cherish you so much. This journey of motherhood just really is getting better.”

Ashley’s second pregnancy

Ashley announced her second pregnancy in September 2020. She made the announcement with an adorable Instagram post.

In the video, her son Dean wore a shirt revealed he was going to be a big brother. Ashley shared her pregnant belly along with her husband Michael Darby in the background.

She surprised her husband in a video that she uploaded in November revealing their second baby’s sex.

During the reveal, Michael rode his bike across Washington DC. He came across a wooded area where his son and wife waited for him. They stood under a sign that revealed that their second baby will be born a boy.

Will the Darbys be having any more babies?

While Ashley has hinted that she would like to have more kids, Michael appears to be done with having children.

He is a bit older than Ashley so it’s not too surprising that he wants to set a cap.

Ashley had expressed in the past that her husband plans on getting a vasectomy once their second child is born healthily.

That day has now come so fans will have to wait and see if Michael stands by his word.

Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x