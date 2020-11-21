Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashely Darby has revealed the gender of her second child.

She uploaded her adorable gender reveal onto Instagram.

“Michael has lived in Washington DC for almost 30 years, but this is a bike ride different than any one he’s taken before,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Michael Darby rides past the Washington Monument. As he continues to pedal, the Lincoln Memorial fades into the background behind him.

He eventually reaches a wooded area and is met with a big surprise. His expecting wife and their son Dean are there waiting for him. They stand under a sign that reads “It’s a boy!”

Dean hops off his bike to celebrate the news. The family unit joins in a group hug and Michael shares a victory kiss with Ashley.

Fans have taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“What exciting news! Biggest of congrats to the entire fam,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations on your new blessing…Yall look very happy,” another wrote.

“Perfect gender reveal. Congrats!! #boymom here too and it’s the best thing ever. Love how Dean hugged his daddy when he saw him. You guys are the cutest family,” a third added.

Ashley’s pregnancy

Ashley announced her pregnancy in September with another adorable video.

In that video, her son Dean posed in front of the couple wearing a onesie that reads, “I’m gonna be a big brother.”

Ashley revealed at the time that she expected to give birth in February 2021.

She also shared that this will likely be the last baby that the couple has together.

She admitted during an interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that Michael plans to get a vasectomy after the birth of their second baby.

Ashley and Michael’s marriage

Ashley and Michael’s marriage has been questioned on RHOP and in the media.

Michael has been suspected of sexually harassing crew members and producers on the set of RHOP.

One cameraman accused him of grabbing his buttocks and even presented video evidence.

Michael has also been accused of cheating on multiple occasions. He was caught on video in bed with a woman in a hotel room.

He has also been accused of having a boyfriend on the side.

Despite the allegations, Ashley has chosen time after time to stand by her man.

After learning about the affair, she spoke about how she chooses to forgive him because she has done things that have compromised their relationship in the past.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.